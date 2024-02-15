All ComfortDelGro taxis charging S$15 location surcharge for S'pore Airshow from Feb. 17-25

Taxi company ComfortDelGro announced on Feb. 14 that it will implement a S$15 location surcharge during the Singapore Airshow 2024.

The surcharge applies to all taxi trips originating from Changi Exhibition Centre from 12am on Feb. 17 to 11:59pm on Feb. 25, 2024.

This surcharge is on top of existing taxi metered fare and other applicable surcharges.

Traffic advisory

The Singapore Airshow 2024 will take place from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

Weekend@Airshow will be held on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 from 9:30am to 5pm.

During the Singapore Airshow, roads and public transportation within the vicinity of Changi Exhibition Centre will be affected from Feb. 13 to Feb. 28.

Changi Coast Road (starting from Changi Ferry Road (Terminal) to Aviation Park Road), Aviation Park Road, and Tanah Merah Coast Road (between Aviation Park Road and Tanah Merah Coast Road (minor)/ Changi Naval Base) will be closed to the public during that period.

Bus 35's route will be diverted, operating a truncated loop between Bedok Interchange and Tanah Merah Coast Road, looping back after the bus stop opposite Changi Naval Base.

It will also skip some bus stops along Alps Avenue, Aviation Park Road, Changi Coast Road and Tanah Merah Coast Road.

A free shuttle service will operate between Airport Logistics Park of Singapore and Changi Village every day at 10 to 15-minute intervals during the affected period.

Affected roads will resume normal operations on Feb. 29 from 6am onwards.

