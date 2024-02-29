Back

Taiwan man disguised as a monk arrested at Narita Airport, Tokyo for alleged drug smuggling

He supposedly secured 40 pouches on his stomach and thighs under his monk attire.

Seri Mazliana | February 29, 2024, 04:26 PM

A Taiwanese man was arrested at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on Jan. 25 for disguising as a monk and allegedly attempting to smuggle six kilograms of drugs worth 370 million yen (S$3.31 million) into Japan.

According to Japan Customs, he flew in from Cambodia.

The 21-year-old man surnamed Liu was caught allegedly trafficking the drugs in separate pouches under his monk attire during a customs check, reported Taiwan English-language media Focus Taiwan.

He had supposedly secured 40 pouches on his stomach and thighs using a plastic wrap.

Japan Customs said the drugs are illegal stimulants, but did not specifically identify the type.

According to Japanese news site Yomiuri Shimbun, Liu is a university student.

Had dressed as a monk before

He had admitted to smuggling the drugs and also confessed that he had disguised as a monk and entered Japan on Jan. 15 without getting stopped by the authorities.

Liu then decided to smuggle the drugs on Jan. 25.

Under the law in Japan, he may face imprisonment of up to seven years for smuggling.

For possession of illegal drugs, he may face imprisonment of up to five years.

Top photos via Japan Customs/Facebook & Google Maps

