Swensen's Unlimited buffet to open on March 1 at Changi Airport with halal menu & 48 ice cream flavours

No such thing as too much ice cream.

Amber Tay | February 29, 2024, 05:02 PM

Swensen's Unlimited will be opening at Singapore Changi Airport on March 1, 2024, offering a buffet that can satisfy all your cravings from sweet to savoury.

According to Shout, the restaurant is an international buffet with halal eats and is the world’s first-ever Swensen’s buffet concept. 

48 rotating ice cream flavours and even more

A sneak peek of what to expect can be seen on Swensen's Singapore's TikTok.

@swensenssingapore 🎉 Exciting news! Swensen's Unlimited will be opening on this Friday, 1st March! Be one of the first few to indulge in our new international buffet with 48 rotating ice cream flavors, diverse array of hot dishes, seafood, & more. 🍨🍕🦐 Come join us for an unforgettable dining experience at Singapore Changi Airport ✈️ Terminal 2 (#01-03)! #SwensensSingapore #SwensensUnlimited ♬ original sound - swensenssingapore

Describing Swensen's Unlimited as an "international buffet," the video shows a display of a variety of seafood, stews, pizza and roast beef.

Swensen's Unlimited will also feature a selection of 48 rotating ice cream flavours to choose from, as well as a chocolate fountain.

According to Shout, various signature Peranakan and Asian cuisine will also be in Swensen's Unlimited's menu, including Ayam Buah Keluak, Kueh Pie Tee, and Beef Hor Fun.

Price, Address and Opening Hours

Price: starts from S$31++

Address: 60 Airport Boulevard, #01-03, Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2, Singapore 819643

Opening hours: 11am-11pm daily

