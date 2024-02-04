S$75++ 11-course lunch sushi omakase in Orchard, 2nd pax gets 50% off

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Quietly tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Orchard lies an unassuming Japanese restaurant located in Orchard Plaza that focuses on serving sushi omakase.

Seating only 10, Sushi Michi creates an intimate dining experience that ensures each guest receives undivided attention from the chef as they prepare your sushi in front of you.

The 11-course lunch omakase is priced at S$75++ per pax, with the second person enjoying a 50 per cent discount — that means they pay S$37.50++. For those uninclined in math, that works out to about S$67.45 per person, if you dine in pairs. The 14-course dinner omakase, priced at S$105++ per person extends the same 50% discount to the second diner.

Nigiri S$75++ lunch omakase

The 11-course lunch set consists of:

Hirame with wasabi mayo

⁠Shima aji with housemade spring onion sauce

⁠Madai with lime topping

Kanpachi with shio kombu

Ika with yuzu zest⁠

Aka Ebi⁠

⁠Anago

⁠Uni handroll

Tamagoyaki

Housemade fish soup

Black sesame ice cream

Here’s what we had during our visit there:

Hirame with wasabi mayo

The addition of the wasabi mayo introduces a subtle heat that adds a creamy depth to the mild nature of the hirame, creating an incredibly balanced flavour profile.

Shima aji with housemade spring onion sauce

This had an unexpected explosion of umami flavours thanks to the spring onion sauce delivering an aromatic and bold punch.

This stood out as intriguing since sushi typically leans towards simpler and more subtle flavour profiles.

Madai with lime jelly

Perhaps my favourite bite of the day came from the madai topped with lime jelly which immediately dissolved in my mouth, perfectly harmonising with the fish’s natural sweetness.

Kanpachi with shio kombu (kelp)

I think there’s something special about the union of fish and kelp.

The kanpachi, in particular, had a firmer texture than your typical raw fish which was intriguing.

Ika with yuzu zest⁠

Admittedly, I'm not the biggest fan of squid, but it’s worth mentioning I didn’t absolutely hate this.

Aburi aka ebi

The gentle char from the aburi completely transforms both the flavour and texture of the ebi, yet the inherent sweetness of the prawn remains. Very neat.

Anago

Not to be confused for its freshwater counterpart unagi, the anago has a subtler richness with savoury and sweet notes.

The silky and tender texture of the eel just rounds it off perfectly.

Uni handroll

You could probably get away with adding uni on anything.

The custard-like texture of the sea urchin paired with the crunch of the seaweed creates a truly indulgent and umami bite.

Tamagoyaki

The tamagoyaki was nothing to shout about, but I found I enjoyed it best alongside soothing sips of comforting fish soup with each bite.

Housemade fish soup

The fish soup was briny and hearty, which felt particularly satisfying following eight courses of sushi.

Black sesame ice cream

The meal concluded with black sesame ice cream, which is best described as earthy and slightly sweet, which I appreciated.

Sushi Michi

Address: 150 Orchard Road, #02-22, Orchard Plaza, Singapore 238841

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays

Top photos by Elliot Tan and Fasiha Nazren