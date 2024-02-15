Super Bowl parade shooting in US: 1 dead & at least 21 injured

One person was killed and at least 21 others were injured during a shooting in Kansas City in the United States on Feb. 14.

The shooting took place at around 2pm local time during a victory rally celebrating the city's NFL team winning the Super Bowl over the weekend.

Police said three people have been detained and they are appealing for more information from witnesses.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined.

WATCH: Moment when shots were fired near Union Station at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri.#ChiefsParade Union Station #GOPDeathCult pic.twitter.com/6aEt8LRZK1 — Firoz Shaikh (@firozaiba) February 14, 2024

The shooting

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of Kansas City to welcome home their NFL team, the Chiefs, which won the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

The parade was led by a double decker bus carrying the players, who waved at adoring fans.

More than 800 uniformed police officers were on patrol when gunshots were heard near Union Station.

The Chiefs were not present during the shooting.

Kansas City Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said of the 22 people with gunshot wounds, one person was dead, eight were considered to have immediately life-threatening injuries, seven had life-threatening injuries, and six had minor injuries.

Local news outlet KMBC reported that 11 of those being treated are children aged between six and 15.

All 11 are expected to make a full recovery.

It is becoming so dangerous to go to any mass event especially when you zoom out and see this. pic.twitter.com/NklUUZ3ggZ — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

One witness told the New York Times he thought the gun shots were firecrackers until he saw a crowd running.

He said:

“People were traumatised, man” “They were crying. Hyperventilating.”

The Kansas City Star has identified the slain victim as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a disc jockey from local radio station KKFI.

The station expressed their "sincere sadness" on social media, writing "this senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community".

An "active investigation"

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people were apprehended soon after the shooting and at least one firearm was recovered.

Graves was unable to share any details about the detainees and the motive was not yet clear.

It is not believed to be an act of terrorism.

She said:

"There are a lot [of] people who are going to be forever impacted by what happened here today."

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to share information and videos to aid their investigation.

22 shot, including children, at Kansas City Super Bowl parade; death toll rises to 2. Second shooting scene makes headlines today!! #KansasCityChiefs pic.twitter.com/7Ay5XeQ3Iw — M9 NEWS (@M9News_) February 15, 2024

The response

In a statement, the Chiefs said all players, coaches, and staff were "safe and accounted for".

Members of the team have posted messages of support on social media, with tight end Travis Kelce saying he was "heartbroken over the tragedy".

In response, U.S. president Joe Biden is calling for tighter gun laws.

"Jill and I pray for those killed and injured today in Kansas City, and for our country to find the resolve to end this senseless epidemic of gun violence tearing us at the seams."

Kansas City Mayor Quint Lucas, who was at the parade with his family during the shooting, echoed these sentiments.

He said:

"Today was tragic for everyone who was part of it... We became part of a statistic of too many Americans; those who have experienced, or been part of, or connected to a mass shooting. "That is something I hope we all recognise is highly problematic for all of us... We also need to figure out a way to make sure things like this stop happening in our country."

Missouri is ranked 38 for the strength of its gun laws and has one of the highest rates of gun deaths, gun homicide rates, and household firearm ownership.

Gun violence

This is the 48th mass shooting in the U.S. in 2024.

It also occurred on the anniversary of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which killed 17 people and injured another 17.

In a separate incident on Feb. 14, four students were shot in a school.

Biden has called for gun reform many times, as did his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, but because the right to bear arms is enshrined in the constitution, they are "powerless".

In his statement, Biden said "it's time to act":

"Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. "What are we waiting for? "What else do we need to see? "How many more families need to be torn apart?"

The Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl win

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl 25-22 during overtime.

It was only the second time in the Super Bowl's 58-year history that a game has gone into overtime.

This year's broadcast of the match was the most watched television event since the 1969 moon landing, with around 123.7 million tuning in, according to Reuters.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, flew from Japan to Las Vegas to attend the game.

Since announcing their relationship in September, there has been a 53 per cent increase in teenage girls watching NFL games, Al Jazeera reported.

Her attendance at games is welcomed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

He said:

“Obviously, it creates a buzz.”

“It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, that are interested in seeing why is she going to this game, why is she interested in this game besides Travis. She is a football fan.”

The billionaire pop-star was not present at the parade on Feb. 14.

She is currently in Australia for the next leg of her Era's tour.