Sunday Folks closing Chip Bee Gardens outlet after 10 years, last day on Feb. 29

After a decade of serving waffles and ice cream at Holland Village, Sunday Folks will be closing down their outlet at Chip Bee Gardens on Feb. 29, 2024.

The cafe announced the closure on Feb. 16 via an Instagram post.

"As we raise a final cone to countless memories, we want to thank you for being the sprinkles on our journey," the café wrote.

Sunday Folks cultivated a following through their famous soft-serve ice cream, served on top of freshly-made waffles.

"It's been an incredible 10 years filled with crafting fresh-churned ice cream, warm waffles, and handmade delights. Now, it's time for a well-deserved rest and plan for our next adventure," they added.

The cafe's last day of operations will be on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Sunday folks’ outlet at ION Orchard will remain open, as well as their online store.

Sunday Folks (Chip Bee Gardens)

Address: 44 Jln Merah Saga, #01-52 Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278116

Opening hours: Mon to Fri, 2pm to 10pm; Sat to Sun, 12pm to 10pm

Sunday Folks (ION Orchard)

Address: 2 Orchard Turn #04-11 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photo via wearesunday/Instagram