Back

Sunday Folks closing Chip Bee Gardens outlet after 10 years, last day on Feb. 29

Thanks for the memories.

Ruth Chai | February 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After a decade of serving waffles and ice cream at Holland Village, Sunday Folks will be closing down their outlet at Chip Bee Gardens on Feb. 29, 2024.

The cafe announced the closure on Feb. 16 via an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunday Folks (@wearesunday)

"As we raise a final cone to countless memories, we want to thank you for being the sprinkles on our journey," the café wrote.

Sunday Folks cultivated a following through their famous soft-serve ice cream, served on top of freshly-made waffles.

"It's been an incredible 10 years filled with crafting fresh-churned ice cream, warm waffles, and handmade delights. Now, it's time for a well-deserved rest and plan for our next adventure," they added.

The cafe's last day of operations will be on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Sunday folks’ outlet at ION Orchard will remain open, as well as their online store.

Sunday Folks (Chip Bee Gardens)

Address: 44 Jln Merah Saga, #01-52 Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278116

Opening hours: Mon to Fri, 2pm to 10pm; Sat to Sun, 12pm to 10pm

Sunday Folks (ION Orchard) 

Address: 2 Orchard Turn #04-11 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photo via wearesunday/Instagram

Girl, 11, died after stepdad struck her head with exercise bar for eating rice 'too slowly'

The girl had been abused by both parents for months.

February 19, 2024, 10:04 AM

McDonald’s S’pore does limited time super saver meals from S$5 starting Feb. 19

Only S$1.50 for the sides.

February 18, 2024, 09:58 PM

Man catches wild chicken at S'pore park & allegedly kills it

It is illegal to trap or kill wildlife in Singapore without official written approval.

February 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

Thousands queue for visas to leave Myanmar after announcement of mandatory military conscription

Myanmar's military government announced that it would impose military service for all young men and women aged at least 18.

February 18, 2024, 04:40 PM

Cat in M'sia gets head stuck in wall, rescued by firefighters

Oops.

February 18, 2024, 03:56 PM

Tengah resident complains of mosquito problem, claims 6-month-old baby suffered face full of welts

Other residents voiced concerns about stagnant water at construction sites in the estate.

February 18, 2024, 02:45 PM

Man, 38, mauled to death after entering lion enclosure to take selfie at India zoo

This was despite a zookeeper shouting at him to stop.

February 18, 2024, 01:13 PM

Kampong Gelam to hold its largest & longest-running Ramadan bazaar from Mar. 2 - Apr. 5, 2024

The bazaar will operate from 2pm to 11pm daily.

February 18, 2024, 12:22 PM

Four Star’s post-CNY AMK warehouse sale: Beds & tables at 50% off from Feb. 21-25

Get free taxi rides after you check out.

February 18, 2024, 12:13 PM

18km Eastern Corridor between Pasir Ris Park & East Coast Park now completed

From Pasir Ris Park to East Coast Park.

February 17, 2024, 05:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.