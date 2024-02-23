Truck allegedly runs over dog in Lim Chu Kang, killing it, feeders appealing for witnesses

On Feb. 9, 2024, a dog who roamed the streets of Lim Chu Kang died after a truck ran over her.

The truck driver allegedly left the dog, Semby, to die on the road.

Part of a pack of seven, Semby used to roam around the Lim Chu Kang area.

Kind volunteer feeders who bring food to the strays every day say that the pack is "docile" and "peaceful" around humans.

A volunteer, Yuen, who spoke to Mothership, expressed her frustrations over the incident and hoped witnesses could come forward to identify the truck driver.

What happened

In the early morning of Feb. 9, 2024, Semby was allegedly hit by a truck.

Yuen said the feeders were informed of the incident through their Facebook page "Save the LCK Dogs".

Thereafter, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was alerted of the incident as well.

SPCA told Mothership that their animal rescue officer was dispatched immediately, and Semby was brought back to the SPCA’s clinic for medical care.

Unfortunately, Semby went into cardiac arrest shortly after and succumbed to her injuries that very day.

According to the feeders, two witnesses saw the truck driving off after hitting Semby.

The witnesses told the feeders that the truck had pictures of eggs on it, and the back of the truck was white.

Yuen believed it was likely that the truck driver was working for an egg farm nearby.

One witness also told Yuen that Semby's pack was nearby as the incident occurred.

Well-loved by the feeders

A volunteer recalled Semby's sweet disposition and patient demeanour as she waited for her food.

The feeders had never touched Semby for fear of scaring her, as with other strays. The day they finally held her was the day she lay lifeless after the hit-and-run claimed her life.

Semby was later cremated with the help of Rainbow Paradise Pet Cremation Services.

Appeal for witness

The feeders are now working to track the driver and appealing for witnesses online.

In a post shared on their Facebook page, they said:

"We cannot imagine the excruciating pain Semby felt from the moment of impact until she took her last breath. Her whole world gone in just a fateful morning, and yet the driver continues to drive on our streets without consequences."

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact one of the feeders at 8787 8834.

Feeders urge drivers to drive slower

Chariya, another feeder, shared with Mothership that she was "devastated" upon hearing the news of Semby's incident and death.

She urged drivers to drive slower along the road, noting that the incident could have been avoided if they had "slowed down".

Another feeder, Jeremy, said that he had seen many speeding vehicles, especially large trucks, along Lim Chu Kang Road.

Sharing that he also has had "near misses" with trucks driving too close to him while he was feeding the dogs, he noted that people, not just dogs, could be at risk too.

"It's only a matter of time before a human gets hurt or loses their life if this continues," he said.

"Deployment of enforcement resources is only a quick fix solution, I feel that education would go a longer way."

Lim Chu Kang dogs were abandoned by relocated farms

Yuen said the area around Lim Chu Kang has seen many farms relocating and dogs being abandoned as a result of that.

Jeremy added that the volunteers have been doing their best to help the dogs but are "struggling to provide medical attention and to keep these dogs' stomachs filled" as it is coming out of their own pockets.

The feeders expressed their hopes that the authorities could help the dogs, perhaps by providing shelters.

There have been three roadkills in the past year on Lim Chu Kang road, Yuen pointed out.

Besides that, she said there have been several other incidents in the smaller lanes nearby.

Another hit-and-run in Pasir Ris

Another dog, called Tomboy Sam also passed away after a hit-and-run in Lorong Halus, Pasir Ris on Feb. 17, 2024.

"She was very cute and loved by many feeders. She can be hand-fed, too. All the feeders are very sad," one feeder said.

She also shared that one elderly feeder was especially sad and cried a lot.

Drivers should exercise caution when driving: SPCA

Executive director of SPCA, Aarthi Sankar, urged drivers to exercise caution when driving and to be aware of their surroundings.

"If you are involved in an accident, you should stop if it is safe to do so and provide immediate support by bringing the animal to a vet or calling the SPCA's 24/7 emergency hotline at 6287 5355 extension 9."

Under the Road Traffic Act, drivers who hit an animal and fail to stop to render assistance can be sentenced to up to one year in jail or be fined up to S$3,000 or both.

The feeders hope that more can be done for the dogs and also cautioned drivers against driving too fast in the area.

Top photo courtesy of Mothership reader