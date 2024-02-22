Back

Star Awards happening on Apr. 21, 2024

Dun dun dun dun dun DUN DUNNNN.

Lee Wei Lin | February 22, 2024, 04:52 PM

It's that time of the year again for Mediacorp's Star Awards.

This year's edition will take place on two dates — Apr. 15 and 21.

The first show, where programme and creative categories will be celebrated, will take place on Apr. 15 at Zouk Singapore.

The main event will take place on Apr. 21, where performance and popularity awards will be given away at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

If you're wondering what Star Awards is, it's an annual awards show to bestow accolades on content that was on Channel 8 for the previous year.

You can view the list of nominee's for this year's show here.

