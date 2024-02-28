Back

S'pore won't need further GST increases until 2030: DPM Lawrence Wong

He said Singapore is in a "sound position on income" until 2030.

Khine Zin Htet | February 28, 2024, 02:44 PM

Singapore does not need further Goods and Services Tax (GST) increases up until 2030, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during a debate on Budget 2024 in parliament on Feb. 28, 2024.

His statement was in response to Non-Constituency Member of the Parliament (NCMP) Hazel Poa's question on whether there is any need to raise GST further from now until 2030.

GST increases not needed until 2030: DPM Wong

Poa raised the question during clarifications raised in the debate.

She asked if there would be a need to raise GST further based on the government's assessment and fiscal projections to "fund higher expenditures".

In response, DPM Wong said that further GST increases up to 2030 are not needed.

"Post-2030, we'll have to see what the picture is," he said.

He added that they will need to assess if there is a funding gap and whether increased expenditures, additional revenues or tax changes are needed to close it.

"But as of now, up to 2030, we are in a sound position on income," he said, adding that he will have to confirm the exact statistics and figures would be updated.

Impact of GST on inflation is "one-off": DPM Wong

Earlier on, Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim also posed a question on GST, asking DPM Wong if the timing of the recent raising of GST was justified or if at least a "postponement" might have been "wise" instead.

DPM Wong replied that while GST has an impact on inflation, this impact is a "one-off" and not permanent.

He also added that the impact of GST is not the key driver behind the "inflation spike".

"We have deferred the impact of GST on the lower income groups with the Assurance Package by more than five years for the vast majority of Singaporeans," he said.

On whether the timing was justified, he said, "If we had not done it at the time we did, when would it be a good time to do it?"

"Let's do it in good time, put in place, make sure that our fiscal system remains sound and always ensure that we have sufficient revenues to cover our spending," he added.

