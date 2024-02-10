S'porean actress Rui En & fans spread CNY cheer to 200 elderly with care packs

Singaporean actress Rui En helped spread festive cheer this Chinese New Year to 200 elderly.

To celebrate her birthday and the festive season, Rui En and some of her RBKD fan club members spent their Sunday going door to door, handing oranges and care packages to the elderly.

They did this with the help of volunteers and staff from social service agency Lions Befriender.

RBKD members also donated S$5,085 towards this initiative.

According to the fan club, this is the 14th consecutive year running this charity drive together.

Received care packages with necessities

Rui En went around distributing packages that contained basic necessities like toilet paper, rice, Milo and oatmeal.

The elderly also received mouthwash, toothpaste, toothbrush and soap from Lush.

There was even a small container of pineapple tarts, a staple festive snack for Chinese New Year.

