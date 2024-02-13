SPCA S'pore hosting Valentine's Day event for singles &/or people looking for pets on Feb. 24

Do you love animals?

Do you want someone to love you too?

Look no further, because the Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hosting an event for you to do both, either or, or just have a fulfilling time among people and animals.

The two-and-a-half-hour Valentine's Day event, "Singles Mingle", on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 4pm to 6:30pm, has been touted as "a paw-some Valentine's celebration".

According to available information online, those who join can get to meet fellow singles who are also animal lovers.

S$50 per pax

It costs S$50 per pax to join.

Attendees will be served refreshments and drinks.

"We have a special event planned for singles out there," SPCA added about the event with limited seats.

"Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable experience with our four-legged furriends while connecting with fellow animal lovers."

"Even if you don’t end up matching with any humans during the event, we are confident you will find a pawfect match amongst our many animals up for adoption," SPCA also wrote.

The event will be held at 50 Sungei Tengah Road, which has housed the organisation's premises since January 2016.

Those interested, can sign up for the event here.

According to the form, the sign-up process is "for screening purposes".

Confirmation of a slot is via email, which will be sent out by Feb. 16, 2024.

