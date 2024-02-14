Back

SMRT makes permanent local folk melodies for train arrivals & departures on NSEWL & Circle Line

Melodic much.

Joshua Lee | February 14, 2024, 05:41 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Following the conclusion of a three-month pilot, public transport operator SMRT will be rolling out melodic tunes to signal train arrivals and departures on the MRT lines it operates.

The chimes, which can be heard in trains and on station platforms, were created by local not-for-profit arts company, The TENG Company.

President of SMRT Trains, Lam Sheau Kai, told Mothership that SMRT received "numerous positive feedback", gathered across various channels, including social media and its website.

"Commuters shared that the melodic chimes were uplifting and pleasant, hoping that this initiative will be permanently rolled out to our stations and trains."

These melodic chimes will be progressively implemented in all trains and in 77 MRT stations under SMRT's purview, starting Feb. 14.

These stations are:

SMRT-operated stations that are not on this list will continue to utilise the current chimes.

Aside from refreshing the commuting experience, these new melodic chimes serve an important function: They provide aural cues for commuters who are visually impaired.

"This initiative will also make commuting within our network more inclusive, especially for those who rely on their auditory senses for a safer and smoother commute,” said Lam.

While there were concerns raised with regard to noise, SMRT said it took measures to address these issues.

They include adjusting the level of sound and the duration of the chimes.

What the new chimes sound like

There are three sets in total -- one for each SMRT-operated MRT line -- and each was inspired by a different local folk tune: The Chinese children’s ditty 《三轮车》 ("The Tricycle"), the Malay folk song "Chan Mali Chan", and "Singai Naadu", the Tamil national day work composed and arranged by Shabir Sulthan.

TikTok user @adiel_rusyaidi uploaded footage of these new chimes in 2023.

Here are a couple recorded at Somerset MRT station for the arrival of the southbound train to Marina South Pier MRT station and northbound train to Jurong East MRT station:

@adiel_rusyaidiThe vibe these two melodies give off are so different! Probably to distinguish between the two train service directions♬ original sound - Adiel

And here's a chime that was recorded at Changi Airport MRT station:

@adiel_rusyaidiHappy vibes when arriving in Singapore, but sad vibes when leaving♬ original sound - Adiel

And here are two different chimes that were recorded in a train. The first was played before the next station was announced while the second played just as the train arrived at the station:

@adiel_rusyaidiIt's been a long time since SMRT tried out new chimes for their announcements 🤩♬ original sound - Adiel

A lot of thought went into the composing of the new melodies, according to co-founder of The TENG Company, Samuel Wong.

"The pieces were chosen to reflect Singapore’s multiracial identity and are used to distinguish the various different lines (North-South, Circle and East-West respectively)," Wong wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Wong also wrote that their research found that visually-impaired commuters listen for the "extremity of sound". This finding influenced the way The TENG Company crafted the chimes.

"Our chimes create this extremity by choosing to put a brighter sound for trains going in one direction and a mellower sound for trains going in converse direction. The jingles were created in the same key and in harmony and were designed to be able to be played simultaneously should the need arise."

If you're interested in what else went into the crafting of these melodic chimes, Wong's LinkedIn post provides more insights into the research that The TENG Company did.

Related story

Cover image credits: shawnanggg on Unsplash, @adiel_rusyaidi/TikTok.

Indonesia Election 2024: Quick count polls show Prabowo winning, likely to be next Indonesia President

Indonesia has voted.

February 14, 2024, 04:58 PM

Photos of snake eating prey at Pasir Ris become 1st record of fish in S'pore since 1800s

This is the first photographic evidence of the fish's existence in Singapore.

February 14, 2024, 04:51 PM

S'porean man, 45, fined S$1,545 after Johor road rage incident

He'd cooperated fully with the police, his lawyer said.

February 14, 2024, 04:34 PM

Indonesia Election 2024: Heavy rain floods several Java polling stations, delays voting

Bad weather but the show must go on.

February 14, 2024, 03:41 PM

Indonesia Election 2024: Man arrested for alleged vote buying on eve of election

Vote buying is illegal with a penalty of up to four years in jail.

February 14, 2024, 02:17 PM

Govt explains why they think NUS 2022 survey showed 'happiness' declined among S'poreans

They said one reason might be people's emotions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

February 14, 2024, 02:14 PM

Police investigating 2 events related to Israel-Hamas conflict that were held in S'pore

Police warned against organising or participating in a public assembly or procession without a permit.

February 14, 2024, 12:29 PM

Punggol Northshore Cove HDB residents experience water outages, discoloured tap water for 2 days

A technician told one of the residents that "a pump tripped".

February 14, 2024, 12:09 PM

S'porean man, 51, & nephew, 29, attempt S$40,000 snatch theft, get jail

The Deputy Public Prosecutor said the attempt to commit snatch theft was committed out of a sense of misplaced vigilante justice.

February 14, 2024, 11:52 AM

Yishun Secondary School teachers & students perform Haidilao 'kemusan' dance for CNY

Dance like no one is watching.

February 14, 2024, 11:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.