Over 40 toilet-cleaning SkillsFuture courses available, prices range from S$75-S$440 after subsidy

With the recent Budget 2024 announcement of a S$4,000 SkillsFuture top-up for people above 40 in May 2024, people are starting to rediscover courses offered by SkillsFuture.

Among them, some have entered the spotlight.

Toilet cleaning

One type of course in particular has drawn much flak from people online — toilet cleaning.

A search by Mothership for "washroom cleaning" on the SkillsFuture website found that there were over 40 such courses available, with prices ranging from S$75 to S$440, after SkillsFuture funding.

Various Facebook posts singled out a listing, titled, "Perform Basic Cleaning of Washrooms."

Many commenters said they could not understand why a course fee of S$580 was needed to learn "toilet cleaning". Some pointed out that even with subsidies, course attendees were required to fork out S$290 in cash.

However, from the course's description, it was readily apparent that the course was not meant for the layperson.

It offers to teach how to clean toilet floors, walls, partitions, sanitary fixtures and fittings, and how to replenish toilet supplies.

When Mothership called the number provided in the listing for more information, an automated message said the number was not in use.

Other washroom cleaning courses, such as one run by UBTS Academy, were said to provide an "advanced" level curriculum.

The listing said participants will be taught how to remove "stubborn stains" found in washroom facilities, carry out basic maintenance of such premises and display the appropriate safety signage at a designated area during cleaning, among other learning objectives.

SSG and NEA: Cleaning businesses must ensure their cleaners undergo such a course

In response to media queries, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the successful completion of such a course enhances the "proficiency" of participants in basic cleaning techniques, and contributes "significantly" to their professional development within the cleaning industry.

In addition, licensed cleaning businesses are required to ensure that all of their cleaners fulfil the enhanced training requirement, and this course would count toward it.

Otherwise, the businesses could face a financial penalty, have their licence suspended, or revoked.

SSG and NEA also noted that there were over 500 enrolments for the basic washroom cleaning course across several training providers and that those who wish to enrol in one may receive subsidies, training allowance and other benefits.

"Flower potting"

People online also took issue with other types of courses provided by SkillsFuture.

For example, a person in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore called out courses that has to do with "flower potting", "kite flying", "crayon painting", and "hamster rearing".

When Mothership searched for "flower potting", the SkillsFuture website returned eight results for flower arrangement classes with fees ranging from S$80 to S$1,200, available for both hobbyists and professionals seeking to "impress their clients".

"Crayon painting"

While searching for "crayon painting" did not return any result specifically for painting with crayons, there were 49 creative art courses listed on the SkillsFuture website, mostly hosted by institutes, such as Lasalle College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Singapore University of Social Sciences and Nanyang Polytechnic.

The art forms they teach range from watercolour painting to Chinese ink painting.

"Hamster rearing"

The search for "hamster rearing" came up with no results, but the term "hamster" brought up five courses related to pet care and management, all provided by Temasek Polytechnic.

According to one of the courses' description on Temasek Polytechnic's website, attendees completing the 23.5-hour course will be able to get a Certificate of Completion for Pet Care and Management (Companion Animals).

The course is meant for "pet retail shop personnel in the pet industry for dogs, cats, rodents, rabbits and chinchillas or those who are interested to enter into the industry".

It provides lectures on areas such as prevailing laws and regulations for animals, animal housing, nutrition, grooming and health management.

"Kite flying"

"Kite flying" did not turn up any results, but "flying" turned up various results, such as:

"Basic UAV operations (Flying and UAV applications)" course provided by Singapore Management University — S$1,600 (S$480 after subsidy)

"CAAS Approved Unmanned Aircraft Pilot Licence (UAPL) Flying Training & Assessment (Helicopter)" course provided by Singapore Polytechnic — S$4,800 (S$1,440 after subsidy)

"Basic Drone Flying Course" provided by DFA Pte Ltd — S$300

Almost 30,000 courses listed on SkillsFuture website

There are 29,281 courses listed on the SkillsFuture website as of Feb. 23, 2024.

Using the function to sort by "most viewed", out of the top five courses, all provided by Intuition International, two are on "big data analytics".

The other three courses are for Japanese language learning, how to use Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint, and for beginner to intermediate level 3D modelling and printing.

A quick scan of the listings show a wide range of skillsets and knowledge provided by the courses — from finance management to baking, and lectures that provide deeper understanding of issues in Singapore, such as about gender equality and legal issues arising from working with children.

Public highlighting such courses follows 2024 Budget announcement

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme during the 2024 Budget.

According to Wong, there will be a S$4,000 SkillsFuture credit top-up in May 2024 for all Singaporeans aged 40 and above.

This additional top-up will not have an expiry date and those who are younger than 40 will receive the top-up when they turn 40.

However, unlike the S$500 SkillsFuture that was announced in Budget 2020, which could be used for a wide range of courses, the S$4,000 will be more targeted in scope.

It will encompass part-time and full-time diplomas, post-diploma, undergraduate programmes, and Progressive Wage Model sector courses.

Wong also said SkillsFuture has to be firmly established as a key pillar of Singapore's social compact, and usage of this additional amount will be confined to selected training programmes with better employability outcomes.

The aim of the programme is to support mid-career workers better, as continuous skills upgrading has become more important than ever, Wong added.

Top left screenshot via SkillsFuture website, right photo via Shin Min Daily News