Woman, 51, who allegedly stabbed husband, 62, at AMK void deck, allegedly cheated multiple banks

A woman who allegedly stabbed her 62-year-old at the void deck of an Ang Mo Kio flat, causing his death, was found to be allegedly involved with cheating multiple banks.

Baniyah Shap, 51, was previously charged with causing death by rash act not amounting to culpable homicide on Dec. 11, 2023.

She allegedly stabbed her husband at the void deck of Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 with a foldable knife, causing him to suffer from a puncture wound.

He died the next day in hospital.

Deceived banks

Baniyah was handed six charges for cheating and another six for working with several unknown people to facilitate unauthorised access to the computer systems of multiple banks on Feb. 21, 2024, The Straits Times reported.

She also faces a charge of contravening the Computer Misuse Act.

She allegedly conspired with others to cheat UOB Bank, RHB Bank Singapore, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore), CIMB Bank, POSB/DBS Bank and HSBC Bank from June 2022 to July 2023.

In June 2022, Baniyah allegedly conspired with others to cheat UOB Bank.

She had opened an account in her name, allegedly for others to use, and had allegedly shared the Internet banking details with unknown persons.

Possible charges

For each cheating charge, she could be jailed for up to three years and fined.

For violating the Computer Misuse Act, a first-time offender could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$5,000 for each charge, while a repeat offender could be jailed for up to three years and fined up to S$10,000.

Baniyah is set to return to court on Mar. 20, 2024.

Top image via Canva.