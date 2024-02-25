Back

S'porean man, 24, killed in M'sia accident, car crashed into North-South Expressway road barrier

He was believed to have been trapped inside his car.

Ruth Chai | February 25, 2024, 12:09 PM

A Singaporean man, 24, was killed in an accident after the car he was driving skidded and crashed into the road barrier along the North-South Expressway (NSE) in Malaysia.

The accident occurred around 1:20pm near the Seremban/ Port Dickson interchange at the 259km mark of the NSE, New Straits Times reported.

Superintendent Muhammad Zaki Ramat, chief of the Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department said the victim was suspected to have skidded before crashing into the barrier on the right shoulder of the road, which trapped him inside his car.

Firefighters from the Senawang Fire and Rescue Department conducted an operation to extricate the victim before paramedics confirmed he had died.

He added that the victim was believed to be travelling from Johor Bahru northwards.

The victim's body was subsequently taken to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Negeri Sembilan for post-mortem procedures.

Mothership has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

Top photo via Google Maps

