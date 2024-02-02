S'porean man, 49, arrested in Taiwan beauty salon for allegedly paying for illegal sex services

Officers from Kaohsiung Police Department in Kaohsiung City arrested a 49-year-old Singaporean man on Jan. 30 for allegedly paying for illegal sexual services at a beauty salon.

The man, surnamed Ho, was caught in a private room with a 42-year-old female salon employee during a police raid at around 2:40pm.

The police had acted on a tip-off claiming that the salon was offering commercial sexual services illegally on its premises.

The beauty salon is located within a commercial building known among locals for unlawful activities.

According to Taiwanese media outlet United Daily News (UDN), authorities said that the man was in Taiwan on a business trip and wanted to "relax a bit."

He went to the salon to seek their services after being recommended by locals, The Straits Times reported.

He was arrested by the police just after he finished having sex, UDN said.

The police also arrested two salon staff and two Taiwanese male customers during the raid.

A 33-year-old man, surnamed Lin, was also arrested. He is believed to have acted as an agent, and allegedly took half of the fees from paying customers as commission.

The salon’s female employees are Vietnamese citizens with residency status in Taiwan, according to UDN.

Lin was charged with obstructing moral decency while the others were charged with violating social order.

Top screenshots by Kaohsiung Police Department via United Daily News