Back

S'porean man, 49, arrested in Taiwan beauty salon for allegedly paying for illegal sex services

The salon had been recommended to him by locals.

Seri Mazliana | February 02, 2024, 04:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Officers from Kaohsiung Police Department in Kaohsiung City arrested a 49-year-old Singaporean man on Jan. 30 for allegedly paying for illegal sexual services at a beauty salon.

The man, surnamed Ho, was caught in a private room with a 42-year-old female salon employee during a police raid at around 2:40pm.

The police had acted on a tip-off claiming that the salon was offering commercial sexual services illegally on its premises.

The beauty salon is located within a commercial building known among locals for unlawful activities.

According to Taiwanese media outlet United Daily News (UDN), authorities said that the man was in Taiwan on a business trip and wanted to "relax a bit."

He went to the salon to seek their services after being recommended by locals, The Straits Times reported.

He was arrested by the police just after he finished having sex, UDN said.

The police also arrested two salon staff and two Taiwanese male customers during the raid.

A 33-year-old man, surnamed Lin, was also arrested. He is believed to have acted as an agent, and allegedly took half of the fees from paying customers as commission.

The salon’s female employees are Vietnamese citizens with residency status in Taiwan, according to UDN.

Lin was charged with obstructing moral decency while the others were charged with violating social order.

Top screenshots by Kaohsiung Police Department via United Daily News

S$1 to RM3.5418: S'pore dollar hits another high against M'sia ringgit

The previous record was set on Jan. 23, 2024.

February 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

Popular reformist Move Forward Party removes policy to amend Thai monarchy defamation law

The Constitutional Court ordered MFP not to attempt to amend or abolish the law on Jan. 31, 2024.

February 02, 2024, 03:50 PM

Very heavy traffic likely at S'pore-Malaysia checkpoints during CNY long weekend

It could take 3 hours to clear if travelling by vehicle.

February 02, 2024, 02:27 PM

Chinese New Year might be the most chaotic holiday in S’pore. Here’s how to make the best of it.

Rest a little easier with foodpanda.

February 02, 2024, 01:59 PM

S'pore party decor vendor goes MIA for 14-year-old girl's birthday after receiving S$350 payment

More than fifty guests showed up to an undecorated function room.

February 02, 2024, 01:26 PM

Orchard no-smoking zone now includes Somerset Skate Park, borders Killiney Rd & Exeter Rd

The zone will now cover the Somerset MRT station exit nearest to 111 Somerset, Exeter Road and Killiney Road. 

February 02, 2024, 01:09 PM

5 S’porean millennials share personal finance tips for Gen Zs who are entering the workforce

Earn, save, insure and invest.

February 02, 2024, 12:29 PM

Sabah man plants banana tree in unrepaired pothole. Authorities fix it the next day.

It was a success.

February 02, 2024, 12:14 PM

Less rain to fall on S'pore in 1st half of Feb. 2024

Short-duration thundery showers on several afternoons.

February 02, 2024, 11:37 AM

Woman finds bug in pork floss bun, BreadTalk says CCTV footage shows no signs of contamination in store

"Being a loyal fan for years, I think this is very traumatising, enough for me to not purchase from them anymore."

February 02, 2024, 10:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.