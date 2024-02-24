MHA says 2 S'porean influencers advised on content about Israel-Hamas conflict

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed two Singaporean influencers were advised by the authorities on content regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, as reported by The Straits Times.

Social media influencer Camira Asrori took to TikTok and Instagram on Feb. 15 to detail her experience of being questioned by Singapore authorities after she posted about attending a pro-Palestine protest in Japan.

Camira's video has approximately 1.3 million views on Instagram and 2 million views on TikTok.

The posts that led to the questioning

Camira, 29, said authorities stopped her at Tuas Checkpoint when she was on her way back from Kuala Lumpur.

They asked to see her social media posts on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

She said the officers told her the main issue was the posting she did when she went to a pro-Palestine protest in Japan.

According to the officers, her post "encourages Singaporeans to protest overseas" and may jeopardise their safety.

Dahlia Mohd, another influencer in her early 40s, commented on Camira's Instagram post that she was also questioned by the authorities after a complaint was made against her posts and fundraiser to help Palestinians in Gaza.

Dahlia crowdfunded humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine by sending the raised funds through Malaysian non-governmental organisation Cinta Gaza Malaysia between Nov. 7 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Influencers were advised on different issues

MHA further explained that Camira was advised against encouraging Singaporeans to protest overseas.

"....[We] have seen that such activities can lead to public disorder and even violence, and protesters risk running afoul of the laws of the country, and putting themselves in harm’s way."

Dahlia, on the other hand, was advised to verify the organisations or charities to which she donates, and to ensure she donates to officially verified ones.

MHA said that this is to make sure the donation does not end up becoming financial support for terrorist groups. The ministry explained that there may be charities and organisations that use the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict as a cover to fund terrorist acts or scam donors.

Singapore citizens who directly or indirectly collect assets despite having reasonable grounds to believe that the assets will be used for carrying out any terrorist act will be charged, as it is an offence under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act.

Top image via Google Maps.