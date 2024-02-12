S'pore-registered car cuts onto M'sian expressway emergency lane, causing crash with motorcycle

A Singapore-registered car was filmed moving onto the emergency lane on the North-South Expressway in Johor, Malaysia, when a motorcycle crashed into the vehicle from behind.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to the Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) on Feb. 12, 2024.

Car did not signal

According to the post, the incident occurred on the southbound direction of the expressway, towards the town of Yong Peng.

It showed the car moving out from the leftmost lane on the expressway onto the emergency lane, presumably to overtake the bus in front which did not appear to be moving.

The driver of the car did not signal their intentions.

A motorcyclist with a pillion rider then collides with the car, with the force of the collision throwing the pillion rider over the motorcyclist.

Facebook users reacted to the post with anger, slamming the car driver for cutting into the emergency lane, and for not signalling.

However, some users also pointed out that the motorcyclist did not appear to be braking or slowing down before the impact, while at least one user suggested the motorcycle was riding on the emergency lane too.

Others have since called for the Malaysian police to look into the matter.

A photo posted in response to the Facebook post showed the Singapore-registered car at a police station in Yong Peng.

Another incident involving a Singapore-registered car on the emergency lane in Malaysia

Top photos by Faizuli- Tai Fai- via MSBC/Facebook group