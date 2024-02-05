2,000 flats at Tanglin Halt to be refurbished & rented to families awaiting BTOs from 2025: HDB

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Feb. 5 that it will increase the supply of temporary rental flats for families awaiting their Build-to-Order (BTO) flats' completion.

As part of these efforts, some 2,000 vacated HDB flats across 17 blocks in Tanglin Halt will be refurbished and let out to such families from the second half of 2025, under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS).

The blocks are amongst 31 blocks in the Tanglin Halt estate that were announced for redevelopment under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) in 2014.

The previous residents were offered new flats in the nearby Dawson estate and have since moved into their new homes.

They are Blocks 55, 56, 58-60, 62 Commonwealth Drive, and Blocks 33-38 and 40-44 Tanglin Halt Road.

Another four blocks, Blocks 63-66, are already part of the existing PPHS supply, said HDB.

The vacated HDB blocks will eventually be demolished, HDB said.

What will be done to the blocks before they are rented out?

Refurbishment works include replacing fittings and fixtures such as water pipes, floor tiles, and sanitary wares, as well as electrical and painting works.

Improvement works will be carried out to common areas such as the lifts and outdoor areas. HDB is also working with stakeholders on the provision of amenities such as playgrounds and childcare centres.

Non-parents can apply for PPHS

There are currently 2,000 PPHS flats catering to households waiting for their new flats to be completed, and the supply will double to 4,000 once the Tanglin Halt flats are ready for use.

One does not have to be a parent to be eligible for PPHS.

However, since August 2021, HDB has given priority to married couples with at least one child aged 18 and below, including expectant parents.

An income ceiling of S$7,000 was also introduced, to help ensure the flats are allocated to "those who are less able to afford renting a flat on the open market."

Supply of PPHS flats since 2021

On Jun. 12, 2023, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann noted the concerns of younger homebuyers who urgently need interim housing before their BTO flats are ready and are daunted by the current state of the rental market, speaking at the Institute of Policy Studies 35th anniversary conference.

She shared that HDB has increased the supply of Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) flats from 800 units in 2021 to 1,800 in 2023.

According to HDB on Feb. 5, there are currently 2,000 PPHS flats.

As a result of the increased supply, and "refinements" to the PPHS eligibility conditions and allocation process, HDB said PPHS application rates have "come down significantly" from over 20 times in 2021, to 2.6 times in December 2023.

Related stories

Top photo via Google Maps street view