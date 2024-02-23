Back

Serene Centre apartments to be turned into 86-room co-living space run by The Assembly Place

It will undergo renovation for about a year.

Belmont Lay | February 23, 2024, 12:02 PM

Serene Centre in Bukit Timah will be turned into a co-living space.

The mall will be undergoing a multi-million-dollar enhancement to introduce retail concepts and co-living rooms.

Co-living operator The Assembly Place will be appointed as the asset managers.

It will oversee the management and revitalisation of the retail spaces on the first two floors, along with converting the residential apartments on the upper floors into co-living spaces.

A total of 86 service apartment rooms have been planned on the upper floors, complemented with communal facilities such as kitchens, utility rooms and lounge areas.

Completed by end of 1st quarter 2025

Renovation works will commence in April 2024, with a targeted completion date at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Originally constructed in the 1980s, the four-storey Serene Centre is currently home to 30 retail and F&B units, 10 apartment units and parking facilities for vehicles.

This marks The Assembly Place's first venture into retail mall management.

Serene Centre, a S$105 million property, was acquired by Apricot Capital and it appointed The Assembly Place to be the asset managers.

Managing retail malls was not an initial part of The Assembly Place's business strategy.

“The Assembly Place is excited to venture into this new area of retail mall management," Eugene Lim, founder and CEO of The Assembly Place.

"This move is in line with our longer-term growth strategy as we continue to expand on our co-living concepts."

He also said retailers "will benefit from the increased footfall from the co-living community" as The Assembly Place will initiate regular programmes and initiatives to build cultivate a community spirit among its co-living tenants.

The Assembly Place is a Singapore co-living operator founded in 2019, which offers with over 1,800 rooms in more than 130 locations.

It is the first co-living operator in Singapore to offer a full spectrum of accommodation across purpose built co-living spaces, co-living units, landed houses, shophouses, hotels, hostels and serviced apartments.

Top photo via Google Maps

