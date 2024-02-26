Back

About 200 evacuated from Sengkang Bellewaters condo due to mattress on fire at 13th storey unit

One person fell and suffered a cut.

Belmont Lay | February 26, 2024, 04:41 PM

About 200 people were evacuated from a block at the Bellewaters executive condominium in Sengkang, due to a fire at a 13th storey unit on Feb. 25.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that a mattress on the balcony of the unit was on fire.

A Xiaohongshu video showed flames and billowing smoke from the flat.

Debris that was on flames fell to the ground below.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at around 9:15pm at Block 13 Anchorvale Crescent.

SCDF said the fire involved a mattress on the balcony of a unit on the 13th floor and the connecting bedroom was damaged by the heat and smoke from the fire.

Firefighters used a hosereel to extinguish the fire, SCDF said.

About 200 people evacuated from the affected block before SCDF arrived.

One person fell at the ground floor, suffered a small cut on the head, and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF said it understood that some members of the public had tried to gain access into the affected unit and attempted to put out the fire before SCDF’S arrival.

SCDF said it will contact these people to commend them for their “public spirited acts”.

Top photos via Xiaohongshu

