SBS Transit & GetGo tie-up, 400 shared cars now located near Downtown, North East lines & 18 bus interchanges

It is now easier to find a GetGo car near SBS Transit-operated MRT lines and bus interchanges.

This was after public transport operator SBS Transit signed a memorandum of understanding with car-sharing service GetGo on Feb. 26.

This initiative aims to promote car-sharing as a first-and-last-mile connectivity mode from SBS Transit's rail and bus nodes.

Under this initiative, 400 GetGo cars are parked within a five-to-10-minute walk from MRT stations on the North East Line and Downtown Line, and 18 bus interchanges that SBS Transit operates.

The 18 bus interchanges are:

Ang Mo Kio Bishan Serangoon Toa Payoh Bukit Merah Harbourfront Bedok Eunos Tampines Tampines Concourse Tampines North Compassvale Hougang Central Sengkang Yio Chu Kang Clementi Boon Lay Joo Koon

GetGo cars are available for rental 24/7.

They can be located and booked from the GetGo app.

More importantly, each car has to be returned to the same lot it is picked up from at the end of the rental duration.

Marketing promotions to encourage greener commutes

In addition, SBS Transit and GetGo will tie-up with external partners and merchants to offer marketing promotions via GetGo’s "GetDeals" loyalty programme in order.

This, said SBS Transit, would serve to encourage greener commutes.

There is no word yet on which merchants and partners will join the loyalty programme, but previous partners in the GetDeals programme include Sentosa, Singapore Discovery Centre, and The Punggol Settlement.

Pitching public transport-car sharing combo to companies

The two companies are also in talks with companies to pitch this public transport-car sharing combo as a way to meet environmental, social, and corporate governance targets.

For instance, a group of employees can meet at an MRT station on the Downtown Line or North East Line and share a GetGo car to the office.

Aside from splitting the cost of the GetGo rental, sharing a car to the office cuts down on one's carbon footprint, as opposed to taking a private-hire car from one's home to office.

However, details are not yet finalised.

