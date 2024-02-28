Rounding cafe in Balestier, geared towards car enthusiasts, ordered to close 7 weeks after opening

Rounding, a two-storey car-themed cafe in Balestier, has been ordered to close down less than two months after it opened its doors for business.

The establishment at 28 Lorong Ampas, which took over the premises previously occupied by Wheeler’s Yard, will stop operating after March 10.

It opened on Jan. 16.

An announcement about its impending closure was made on social media.

The post said "we are shutting our doors... due to regulations".

The announcement added that the business is still "pending" a response from the authorities and there is a "slight chance" to continue its operations.

"Hopefully we are able to find a new place to serve all of you soon," the post added.

What's on offer?

Decked out in neon lights and automobile-themed decorations, it was considered a relatively hidden spot for car enthusiasts to gather, hence its name, which is a local slang that describes an activity where friends get together to drive.

The cafe, which is open till 2am daily, offers more than 50 items on the menu, which includes appetisers, mains and desserts.

A pool table and racing simulators can be found on the second floor.

The cafe also offers car washing services.

New location not found yet

However, the cafe was hit by noise complaints previously.

A social media post on Feb. 1 advised those driving to visit the cafe's premises to do so as quietly as possible.

This was after a driver allegedly revved the vehicle's engine loudly past midnight and left, without even visiting the cafe.

In the wake of the incident, the police arrived at the scene and the cafe owner addressed the issue.

The cafe also received social media messages regarding the incident.

When contacted, Rounding’s owner Blake Chan confirmed he has not found a new location yet.

He added: "It is unfortunate that we have to close. We are just providing a platform for car enthusiasts and cafe goers to enjoy."

"We are looking for an alternative place and will keep you all informed."

