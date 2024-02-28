Back

Rounding cafe in Balestier, geared towards car enthusiasts, ordered to close 7 weeks after opening

Due to noise complaints.

Belmont Lay | February 28, 2024, 06:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Rounding, a two-storey car-themed cafe in Balestier, has been ordered to close down less than two months after it opened its doors for business.

The establishment at 28 Lorong Ampas, which took over the premises previously occupied by Wheeler’s Yard, will stop operating after March 10.

It opened on Jan. 16.

An announcement about its impending closure was made on social media.

The post said "we are shutting our doors... due to regulations".

The announcement added that the business is still "pending" a response from the authorities and there is a "slight chance" to continue its operations.

"Hopefully we are able to find a new place to serve all of you soon," the post added.

What's on offer?

Decked out in neon lights and automobile-themed decorations, it was considered a relatively hidden spot for car enthusiasts to gather, hence its name, which is a local slang that describes an activity where friends get together to drive.

The cafe, which is open till 2am daily, offers more than 50 items on the menu, which includes appetisers, mains and desserts.

A pool table and racing simulators can be found on the second floor.

via Google Maps

via Google Maps

The cafe also offers car washing services.

via Rounding SG Facebook

New location not found yet

However, the cafe was hit by noise complaints previously.

A social media post on Feb. 1 advised those driving to visit the cafe's premises to do so as quietly as possible.

This was after a driver allegedly revved the vehicle's engine loudly past midnight and left, without even visiting the cafe.

In the wake of the incident, the police arrived at the scene and the cafe owner addressed the issue.

The cafe also received social media messages regarding the incident.

When contacted, Rounding’s owner Blake Chan confirmed he has not found a new location yet.

He added: "It is unfortunate that we have to close. We are just providing a platform for car enthusiasts and cafe goers to enjoy."

"We are looking for an alternative place and will keep you all informed."

Top photos via Google Maps

Parliament approves Budget 2024. DPM Wong, DPM Heng & 60 MPs spoke over 3 days. Here’s a round-up.

The Committee of Supply debates starts on Feb. 28 and is scheduled to run until Mar. 7.

February 28, 2024, 06:24 PM

Grab to provide free shuttle bus service after Taylor Swift concerts to Toa Payoh, Jurong East, Boon Keng & Redhill

They are scheduled to run at 15-30 minute intervals, until midnight.

February 28, 2024, 06:04 PM

M'sia Royal Commission does not intend to pursue legal action to reclaim Pedra Branca from S'pore

Here we go again.

February 28, 2024, 06:01 PM

DPM Wong explains why govt can't 'realistically' return reserves the S$40b taken during Covid

Reality.

February 28, 2024, 05:58 PM

4 ‘Dream Bathroom’ upgrades for S’pore homeowners that will pay off over time

Bravat Singapore sale happening from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2024.

February 28, 2024, 05:57 PM

China to kick off annual 'Two Sessions' legislative gathering on Mar. 4

The main theme for the annual meeting is the development of "new productive forces" in China.

February 28, 2024, 05:14 PM

M'sia High Commission in S'pore limiting consular cases to 70 a day

You may want to go early.

February 28, 2024, 04:32 PM

S'pore in 'sound fiscal position', half of ministries' expenditure committed to social spending: DPM Wong

He said the government will be putting resources to good use to address immediate concerns and upcoming needs.

February 28, 2024, 03:52 PM

M'sia opposition MP claims he was offered S$479k to support Anwar

He was also allegedly promised other incentives for his support.

February 28, 2024, 03:18 PM

S'porean streamer Kiaraakitty banned from going back to Taiwan for 5 years

It is not known when she left Taiwan.

February 28, 2024, 03:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.