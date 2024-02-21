Back

S$1 to RM3.57: S'pore dollar surges to another all-time high against M'sia ringgit

The ringgit fell to its lowest, which last occurred during the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

Belmont Lay | February 21, 2024, 10:24 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singapore dollar has strengthened against the Malaysia ringgit again, hitting fresh highs of S$1 to RM3.5725 on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 9:45am.

The previous record was S$1 to RM3.56 on Feb. 19.

The Singapore dollar has appreciated 8.05 per cent against the ringgit in the past year.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, Malaysia's ringgit already fell 0.3 per cent to its lowest level since the Asian financial crisis meltdown on January 1998, to almost RM4.80 to US$1, Bloomberg reported.

The ringgit had suffered a more than 4 per cent drop already in 2024, due to poor export performance and rising U.S. interest rates.

Malaysia's central bank responds with statement

This prompted a response from Malaysia's central bank governor, Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, who said in a statement on Tuesday reportedly to calm the markets: "The current level of the ringgit does not reflect the positive prospects of the Malaysian economy going forward."

He added that the currency's performance had been affected by "external factors", such as U.S. rate hikes, geopolitical concerns and uncertainty about China's economic prospects.

Expected growth in global trade and Malaysian exports should have a positive impact on the currency this year, he added.

The ringgit previously hit its lowest point since the Asian financial crisis in 2016.

That event eight years ago was the result of emerging market currencies being hammered by capital flight fuelled by an expected rise in U.S. interest rates.

Malaysia's second finance minister Amir Hamzah Azizan, in his maiden interview with Bernama state news agency on Monday, said he expected the currency to strengthen against the dollar after U.S. authorities signalled an end to rate hikes.

However, he refused to forecast the year-end target for the U.S. dollar-ringgit exchange rate.

"Apart from that, all the hard work that the prime minister and finance minister... have done to bring in foreign direct investments will also play a part in strengthening the local economy," he also said.

"This will surely improve the ringgit."

Top photo via Google

Turkish footballer, 21, has contract terminated by club after Bumble dating profile goes viral

The player is 21 but the profile wrongly indicated his age as 24.

February 21, 2024, 09:43 AM

Man, 37, sexually assaulted then-11 stepdaughter for 2 years, stepson tried barricading bedroom door

A High Court judge described his offences as "horrendous".

February 21, 2024, 09:19 AM

S'pore man, 39, arrested for allegedly hitting debt collectors with motorcycle helmet

The alleged assault apparently took place on the fifth visit to the alleged debtor's place.

February 20, 2024, 11:49 PM

S'porean man helps girl lost at wrong bus stop in Geylang to get home safely

Thanks to a detour he made.

February 20, 2024, 11:05 PM

Married man, 62, splashes 'cheating' lover, 51, with acid & slashes her with parang, claims he spent S$300,000 on her

He was sentenced to four years in jail.

February 20, 2024, 09:23 PM

Over 200 cases of physical & verbal abuse against taxi & PHV drivers reported in 2023

An informal session on road safety and disputes will also be organised for these drivers.

February 20, 2024, 06:21 PM

Man finds wrecked car with engine running & driver missing at Seletar road junction

What happened?

February 20, 2024, 06:12 PM

Woman in China wins S$187 lottery, claims golden retriever retrieved winning scratch ticket for her

Some users questioned if it was a stunt to increase lottery sales.

February 20, 2024, 06:12 PM

S'pore police appeal for whereabouts of girl, 14, missing since Oct. 18, 2023

She has been missing for four months.

February 20, 2024, 05:55 PM

Indonesian couple names baby born on election day 'Prabowo Gibran' after their favourite candidates

One of a kind.

February 20, 2024, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.