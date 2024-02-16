Back

Workers retrenched in S'pore will get financial support: Budget 2024

More details to be announced.

Belmont Lay | February 16, 2024, 04:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the 2024 Budget that retrenched workers will get financial support.

He said the government will introduce a temporary financial support scheme for those who are involuntarily unemployed while they undergo training or look for jobs that are a better fit.

This was after the number of retrenchments in 2023 was more than double that of 2022, from 6,440 to 14,320.

However, the scheme has to be designed “carefully”, Wong said.

This is to avoid the pitfalls that other countries experienced when they introduced unemployment benefits.

DPM Wong added: “Those who become involuntarily unemployed naturally feel the pressure to rush into the first available job they find, but the new job may not always be a good fit.”

More details will be announced later this year.

Top photo via Unsplash

S$4,000 SkillsFuture credit top-up in May 2024 for all S'poreans aged 40 & above: Budget 2024

Those younger than that will get the top-up when they turn 40.

February 16, 2024, 04:23 PM

Budget 2024: Eligible S'poreans aged 21 & above to get special S$200-S$400 cash

Cost-of-living payments of between $200 and $400 in cash will be given to adult Singaporeans.

February 16, 2024, 03:56 PM

S'porean dresses as Cai Shen Ye & does 'dragon dance' with friends in Chinatown & Gardens by the Bay

Spreading festive vibes.

February 16, 2024, 03:39 PM

Live updates of Budget 2024

Refresh this article for new updates.

February 16, 2024, 03:37 PM

A-Level results to be released at 2:30pm on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

The results can be accessed online from 3:15pm on Feb. 23 to 11:59pm on Mar. 7.

February 16, 2024, 03:27 PM

Bugis cafe serves saffron tea, lychee coffee & more from S$3

Our cup of tea.

February 16, 2024, 03:27 PM

Man, 72, dies after fire at Marsiling flat, 2nd fire at nearby block on same day

The SCDF were alerted to the first fire at about 2:20am and the second fire at about 1pm.

February 16, 2024, 03:15 PM

Leong Mun Wai issued POFMA correction for false claims about assistance rendered to elderly couple in West Coast

The Online Citizen and Gutzy Asia were also handed Correction Directions for republishing Leong's posts on their social media platforms or website.

February 16, 2024, 02:41 PM

'I want to eat you': Jail & caning for man, 35, who sexually assaulted domestic worker when tasked to paint flat

He followed the victim around the house relentlessly and molested her.

February 16, 2024, 12:30 PM

Diner pays S$19 for meatless 8-piece Indian rojak meal at Tampines coffee shop

Oof.

February 16, 2024, 12:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.