Rebecca Lim, 37, gives birth to 1st child, a boy

Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim has given birth to her first child, a boy.

The 37-year-old announced the good news via The Celebrity Agency's Instagram page on Feb. 1.

Lim gave birth to her first child, a boy, on Jan. 30.

Background

The actress tied the knot in November 2022 with Matthew Webster. He is an assistant vice president of corporate branding at PSA Singapore.

Lim shared that she was pregnant in September 2023.

At the time, she revealed that she waited till she was about 18 weeks along to announce the good news as she experienced some pain and bleeding in the earlier stages of the pregnancy.

She also told Mothership that she is likely to take a few months off work after giving birth.

Top photos from Rebecca Lim's Instagram