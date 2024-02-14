Back

Indonesia Election 2024: Heavy rain floods several Java polling stations, delays voting

Bad weather but the show must go on.

Fiona Tan | February 14, 2024, 03:41 PM

Heavy rain delayed voting at several polling stations on Feb. 14, 2024, the day of voting for the 2024 Indonesia election.

Votes delayed

Nearly 205 million citizens are eligible to vote in the world's largest single-day election, dubbed "Indonesia's Festival of Democracy", where they will elect their next President and Vice President, as well as local and parliament representatives.

However, heavy rain caused the tents at a number of voting stations on the island of Java, including parts of Jakarta, to collapse, Antara reported.

The downpour also flooded 34 polling stations, according to the Jakarta Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Voting was delayed as a result in the regions affected by flooding in Java.

Several ballot boxes were also damaged by the heavy rain.

However, even bad weather cannot rain on the Indonesians' parade and Al Jazeera reported that spirits remained high.

Besides the heavy rain, Indonesia's Festival of Democracy mostly went without a hitch and polls closed at 2pm Singapore time (1pm Jakarta time).

Follow our 2024 Indonesia presidential election coverage

@mothershipsgIndonesia’s presidential election will take place in February. How will each candidate approach relations with Singapore? An expert explains.♬ original sound - Mothership

@mothershipsg The use of social media may prove pivotal in shaping Indonesia's Feb. 14 presidential election. But how influential is it, really? We asked Dr Leonard Sebastian of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies to weigh in. #indonesia🇮🇩 #indonesiaelection2024 #tiktokindonesia ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top image from @lvkjsoo and @VidyaTanny/X, formerly Twitter

