Indonesia Election 2024: Heavy rain floods several Java polling stations, delays voting

Heavy rain delayed voting at several polling stations on Feb. 14, 2024, the day of voting for the 2024 Indonesia election.

Votes delayed

Nearly 205 million citizens are eligible to vote in the world's largest single-day election, dubbed "Indonesia's Festival of Democracy", where they will elect their next President and Vice President, as well as local and parliament representatives.

However, heavy rain caused the tents at a number of voting stations on the island of Java, including parts of Jakarta, to collapse, Antara reported.

The downpour also flooded 34 polling stations, according to the Jakarta Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency.

HERU BUDI GIMANA INI TPS KOMPLEK GW UDH BANJIR, KETIMPA TENDANYA AMBROOKK https://t.co/Tjtabo0HxP pic.twitter.com/KnFEXwi0jZ — 🧸💫 (@akupainthoe) February 14, 2024

Voting was delayed as a result in the regions affected by flooding in Java.

Several ballot boxes were also damaged by the heavy rain.

Sedang dilakukan pengecekan surat suara dalam kotak suara. Seluruh Kotak Suara RW 08 Sunter Jaya rusak dan tidak bisa dipakai pic.twitter.com/AZtqymkk1y — Vidya Tanny (@VidyaTanny) February 14, 2024

However, even bad weather cannot rain on the Indonesians' parade and Al Jazeera reported that spirits remained high.

Besides the heavy rain, Indonesia's Festival of Democracy mostly went without a hitch and polls closed at 2pm Singapore time (1pm Jakarta time).

