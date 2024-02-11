Qatar wins back-to-back Asian Cups after scoring hat-trick of penalties against Jordan

Hosts Qatar clinched their second Asian Cup title in a row after beating Jordan 3-1 when Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties on Saturday (Feb. 10).

Their victory meant that Qatar became the fifth team to win back-to-back Asian titles, having also won in 2019.

The AFC Asian Cup is held once every four years.

Match details

Coming into the finals, Jordan looked to clinch their maiden Asian Cup title after beating giants South Korea 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, looking to recover from their performance at the 2022 World Cup, Qatar still had much to prove.

Qatar were awarded their first spot-kick around 20 minutes in as Jordan's Abdallah Nasib clipped Afif.

Afif went on to score Qatar's first goal 22 minutes into the match as he blasted the ball into the left corner, evading the goalkeeper's dive.

The game entered half-time with Jordan trailing Qatar by one goal.

At the 67th minute, Jordan was offered a glimmer of hope as Yazan Al-Naimat scored a goal to level the playing field.

However, Afif scored a second penalty just a few minutes later after another foul in the penalty area.

During extra-time, Jordan's goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila collided with Afif, which resulted in Qatar's third penalty.

Afif converted the spot-kick, sealing the championship for Qatar.

For his efforts, Afif was hailed the AFC Asian Cup 2023's Most Valuable Player and Top Goal Scorer, having scored eight goals in total.

Qatar's goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham was also awarded Best Goalkeeper of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Top photo via theaseanball/X