Putin says Biden 'rude' to call him 'crazy SOB' but Russia still prefers him as next US president

U.S. president Joe Biden called Russia's President Vladimir Putin a "crazy S.O.B." at an election fundraiser in San Francisco on Feb. 21, 2024.

Putin responded on Feb. 22 and, despite the remark, said Russia still prefers Biden as the next U.S. president, reaffirming a previous statement he made.

Putin: Russia prefers Biden

BBC reported that Biden was speaking about the threats to the world during the fundraiser when he said:

"We have a crazy S.O.B. like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate."

When asked by a reporter from state TV channel "Russia 1" about Biden's "rude" remark the next day, Putin responded "yes, rude", as quoted by The Guardian.

That said, Putin appeared unfazed by Biden's remark and described it as an "adequate reaction", Reuters reported.

Putin circled back to a previous comment he made on Feb. 14, when he said he preferred Biden over former U.S. President Donald Trump as the U.S.' next president.

The New York Times quoted Putin saying then: "Biden. He is a more experienced person, he is predictable, he is a politician of the old school."

Despite Biden's "crazy S.O.B." remark, Putin said on Feb. 22 that Russia is ready to work with any president but still prefers Biden as the U.S.' next president.

If anything, Biden's remark proved that he was "absolutely right" in preferring him over Trump, Putin said.

Putin elaborated why he thought Biden's reaction was "adequate" and said: "It’s not like he can say to me, ‘Volodya, thank you, well done, you’ve helped me a lot'."

Reaffirming his stance, Putin said: "I told you then, and I can confirm and repeat it now: Biden [is better for Russia]."

Kremlin: Biden's remark an attempt at Hollywood cowboy

Compared to Putin, the Kremlin had a slightly different response to Biden's remark, and called it a "disgrace" for the U.S..

A Kremlin spokesperson said Biden's remark was "probably some kind of attempt to look like a Hollywood cowboy but honestly I don't think it's possible", Reuters reported.

The Kremlin spokesperson suggested Biden made the remark to serve domestic political interests, but said it "debases those who use such vocabulary".

Other reactions

Former-Russia president and Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev had some choice words for the 81-year-old Biden, calling him "senile", and labelling him an "old geezer" who is "ready to start a war with Russia" and an existential threat to the world.

Trump, on the other hand, said on Feb. 15 he was not surprised that Putin prefers his rival, and added that he considered it a "great compliment" to himself.

Upcoming elections

Both Russia and the U.S. are headed for presidential elections in 2024.

Russian election

Russia's eighth presidential election will be held from Mar. 15-17.

Putin will be going up against Leonid Slutsky, Nikolay Kharitonov, and Vladislav Davankov.

Two other potential candidates, Boris Nadezhdin and Sergey Malinkovich were barred from the elections due to alleged irregularities in the signatures of voters supporting his candidacy.

Nadezhdin, who is against the war in Ukraine, was said to be the last significant challenger to Putin after Alexei Navalny died on Feb. 16.

Navalny was Russia's most prominent opposition politician and a frequent critic of Putin.

This will be Putin's third presidential term if he wins.

U.S. election

The 60th U.S. presidential election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024.

While there are quite a few candidates running for presidency, the election looks set to be another showdown between the incumbent Biden and Trump.

Biden defeated and succeeded Trump in 2020. Both men are vying for a second term in office.

While neither the Democratic and Republican Parties have nominated their presidential candidate, Biden and Trump are leading in their respective party elections.

Top image from The Times and The Sunday Times/YouTube