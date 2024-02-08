S’pore teen, 14, tells girlfriend, 15, to bury their stillborn child, gets probation

When a 14-year-old teen found out that his 15-year-old girlfriend was pregnant, they agreed to abort the baby.

Despite attempting various abortion methods they found online, she gave birth to a stillborn six months into the pregnancy.

The boy then instigated her to bury the baby, which she did in her front garden.

The remains were found by the police nine months later.

The now-18-year-old was sentenced to 21 months' probation and 100 hours of community service on Feb. 7 (Wednesday), according to CNA.

He cannot be named as he was a minor at the time of the offences.

Got her pregnant through unprotected sex

The court heard that the boy and the girl, who were classmates, began dating in 2020 and had unprotected sex at his home.

He did not use contraceptives as he found them difficult to purchase due to his young age.

In January 2021, the girl suspected she was pregnant.

After confirming the pregnancy with a test kit, she told her boyfriend.

But they kept it secret from their families and instead tried to abort the foetus at home using methods they found online.

These included ingesting abortion pills the boy bought online, and having him punch and knee her stomach.

Instigated girl to bury foetus

However, their attempts failed and the girl went into labour while alone in her bedroom on Jun. 10, 2021.

While on a video call with the boy, she delivered a stillborn son after midnight on Jun. 11.

The boy then asked her to cut the placenta into small pieces and flush it away before burying the body.

But the girl first wrapped the baby in newspaper and placed it in a cabinet.

It was only after he warned her that it would be risky to keep it in her house that she buried the baby in her home's front garden two days later.

The pair broke up in March 2022, but the girl continued to revisit the spot where her baby was buried to sit and grieve.

About a month later, the girl's mother questioned her daughter after noticing she had become strangely quiet.

The latter confessed the truth, and the police subsequently recovered the stillborn child's remains from the garden.

'He wants to move on with his life': Defence lawyers

The boy admitted to his offences on Dec. 13, 2023.

In his lawyers' mitigation plea, they asserted that he committed the offences in the spur of the moment due to his immaturity.

They added that he wants to move on with his life.

For his probation sentence meted out on Feb. 7, the boy's parents posted a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The girl was also given a conditional warning for her involvement in the case.

The penalty for abetting the concealment of a child's birth is up to two years' jail, a fine, or both.

For sexual penetration of a minor above 14 years of age but below 16 years, the penalty is up to 10 years' jail, and a fine or caning. If the victim is under 14, the jail term can be up to 20 years.

