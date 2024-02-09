POSB’s ‘Spread the Huat’ CNY social media filter donates S$8 to children in need with each use

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner, and you know what that means.

That’s right - another year where your socials are flooded with photos of friends and families.

CNY is, after all, an opportunity for people to get together and create happy memories together.

So, what better way to celebrate the festive occasion than by supporting a good cause at the same time?

Spread the Huat

To spread the Huat this CNY, POSB will donate S$8 to POSB PAssion Kids Fund from Feb. 1 to 24 every time their ‘POSB Spread The Huat’ filter is used and shared on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok as a feed or story.

With this donation, the bank aims to raise funds to help these children and their families cope with the rising cost of living.

Using the filter

To use the filter on Instagram,

Visit POSB on its Instagram page

Tap on the filter icon

Find the ‘POSB Spread The Huat’ filter and try it

Alternatively, you can find the Instagram filter here.

If you are looking to use the filter on Facebook, you can follow these steps:

Create a new post or story from your profile

Select 'Add photo/video' function and tap on the camera

In camera mode, tap on 'More Effects'

Search for the 'POSB Spread The Huat' filter and try it

The filter is also available on TikTok, which you can find here.

River Hongbao 2024

POSB also aims to spread prosperity amongst the wider community to ensure that everyone can enjoy a joyous and prosperous CNY celebration.

Simply head down to Gardens by the Bay from Feb. 8 to 17 to participate in POSB’s “Spread more Huat, Do more good” campaign to win a QR Ang Bao of up to S$88.

Spot POSB mascot Smiley the squirrel during the Huat times from 8pm to 8:30pm and 9pm to 9:30pm to receive your QR Ang Bao.

Once you find Smiley, take a selfie with him using the ‘POSB Spread The Huat’ filter and share it on your socials as a post or a story.

Do note that there are limited prizes available daily.

For more information about the campaign, click here.

Spread the joy

Doing good doesn’t have to be complicated and you can do your part to help children in the community with just a social media post.

This CNY, add more Huat and do more good simply by spreading a little joy through your social media accounts.

This sponsored article by POSB made this writer want to take a dragon selfie.

Top images via Sophie Tan and River Hongbao 2024 Organising Committee.