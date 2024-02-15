Back

PM Lee congratulates Prabowo, the likely next President of Indonesia

The two leaders also discussed the "excellent state of bilateral relations".

Keyla Supharta | February 15, 2024, 05:52 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto for his formidable performance in the presidential election that took place on Wednesday (Feb. 14), CNA reported.

The 72-year-old has declared victory in the presidential election after quick count results showed him and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka taking the lead with an estimated 58 per cent of the vote.

What are quick count results?

Unofficial early vote count results, also known as quick count results, are released ahead of actual tallied results, which will only be available sometime later.

Votes in Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country, are counted in public by hand.

Registered private polling and survey groups deploy thousands of volunteers and staff to polling stations across Indonesia to collect quick count results.

Unofficial quick count polls and results are mostly considered a reliable indicator of the official results.

The final results will be released by Indonesia's general elections commission by March 20, 2024.

Excellent state of bilateral relations

PM Lee and Prabowo reportedly discussed the "excellent state of bilateral relations" between Singapore and Indonesia, the Prime Minister's press secretary Chang Li Lin said in response to media queries, as reported by CNA.

The two leaders also concurred on the "importance of identifying new and mutually beneficial areas of cooperation", she added.

Reached out to Jokowi

PM Lee also reportedly reached out to incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to congratulate him on the "smooth and successful conduct" of the election polls in Indonesia.

PM Lee and Jokowi had strengthened bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia during their terms, Chang added.

This includes the resolution of longstanding bilateral issues, as well as exploring new areas of cooperation, particularly in sustainability, digital economy, and human capital development.

Read more:

Top image via Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia.

Passenger complains after bus driver stopped to help elderly man who fainted on board

What would you do?

February 15, 2024, 05:36 PM

S'porean woman, 49, who drove off with cyclist on her car bonnet in East Coast, pleads guilty to rash act

The argument arose as the cyclist felt she drove too near to her.

February 15, 2024, 05:30 PM

S$1 to RM3.5507: S'pore dollar appreciates further against M'sia ringgit

The previous record was set on Feb. 2, 2024.

February 15, 2024, 05:28 PM

S’pore cancer patient makes hand cast for pregnant wife, dies next day

He wanted to do something he could leave as a remembrance for them.

February 15, 2024, 05:03 PM

All ComfortDelGro taxis charging S$15 location surcharge for S'pore Airshow from Feb. 17-25

This is on top of existing taxi metered fare and other applicable surcharges.

February 15, 2024, 05:01 PM

Dead stingrays, horseshoe crabs & sea jelly among marine life entangled in 100m-long drift net at Pasir Ris beach

The creatures that were still alive were cut free and released back into the sea.

February 15, 2024, 04:41 PM

S'pore man, 64, molests man with cerebral palsy in mall toilet & steals his wallet

He claimed he was under a lot of stress and felt lonely.

February 15, 2024, 04:28 PM

S'pore debt collector confronts alleged debtor, gets whacked on head with helmet

Job hazard.

February 15, 2024, 04:12 PM

S'pore car tries to cut queue at JB Aeon Mall by getting passenger to reserve parking lot with body

The car tried to reverse into a bonnet-first parking lot.

February 15, 2024, 03:15 PM

How to survive the National Stadium crowd for Ed Sheeran's S'pore concert

Don't say we never share.

February 15, 2024, 02:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.