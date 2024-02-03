Back

MBS refutes YouTuber's claims of sneaking into hotel & staying for free, confirms he paid for his room

HmmMMmm.

Lee Wei Lin | February 03, 2024, 06:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A YouTuber who goes by Pete Z shared a video on Feb. 2 titled "I Stole a $100,000 Luxury Vacation" on Feb. 2.

In it, he appears to have used the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) infinity pool, dined at LAVO, and spent time inside one of their hotel rooms — all without paying for it.

He appears to have tailgated a hotel guest to gain entry to the infinity pool, charged his meal to a guest's room, and gained access to a hotel room by taking a key card which was left on a cleaning cart.

Speaking to Mothership, an MBS spokesperson has confirmed that the YouTuber was a "legitimate hotel guest" who had paid for his stay there.

They shared that records show the YouTuber had stayed at MBS on Jan. 11, 2024, and dined at LAVO on the same evening.

"As a legitimate hotel guest, he had access to the various areas of the hotel shown in the video, including the SkyPark and our Infinity Pool. He also paid for his meal at LAVO," they added.

Top photos from Pete Z's YouTube & Marina Bay Sands' Instagram

Chopper-wielding man, 20, arrested at Commonwealth Avenue, 6-year-old girl among 7 injured

Members of the public alerted the police to the incident at 7:05pm, and detained the man before authorities arrived.

February 04, 2024, 10:51 AM

Najib's family 'disappointed' with sentence reduction, says he's innocent & should be released immediately

Fun Fact: Najib might be released before he originally eligible to have his pardon heard.

February 03, 2024, 11:23 PM

Carrier screening for genetic diseases for family planning permissible in Islam: Fatwa Lab research findings

Screenings are not mandatory.

February 03, 2024, 09:27 PM

Loaded cup noodles, noodle-themed jewellery & accessories for sale at Desker Road pop-up event

Receive noodles.

February 03, 2024, 08:43 PM

Decision to certify lab-grown meat as halal was 'proactive' & 'strategic': Deputy Mufti

Certain conditions need to be fulfilled before it can be considered halal.

February 03, 2024, 08:09 PM

Biden administration sanctions 4 Israeli settlers for perpetrating violence in the West Bank

Biden's executive order comes just before a campaign event in Michigan.

February 03, 2024, 06:05 PM

Pigeon suspected to be Chinese spy released by Indian police after 8 months

It was released on Jan. 31.

February 03, 2024, 05:20 PM

People walk on road to avoid NewJeans crowd outside Nike Orchard

Oh no...

February 03, 2024, 04:49 PM

Naturalised S'porean businessman, 59, first person to be served notice under foreign interference law

The 59 year old businessman first came to Singapore in 1990.

February 03, 2024, 03:52 PM

2 grown-ass men have spirited debate about 'mothers' at National Stadium after Coldplay concert

Rush of blood to the head.

February 03, 2024, 01:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.