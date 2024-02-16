Back

Up to S$200 personal income tax rebate for assessment year 2024: Budget 2024

In light of cost of living concerns.

Belmont Lay | February 16, 2024, 05:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the 2024 Budget statement that there will be a personal income tax rebate of 50 per cent for the assessment year 2024, capped at S$200.

This was in response to cost of living concerns.

The rebate will cost the government S$350 million, Wong said.

Currently, taxpayers may also claim a range of dependant-related tax reliefs, if the dependants have an annual income of S$4,000 or less.

This threshold will be raised to S$8,000 with effect from assessment year 2025.

Currently, the annual income of a dependant or caregiver cannot exceed S$4,000 in the preceding year, if a taxpayer wishes to claim reliefs for caring for family members.

These individuals include their spouse, parent or qualifying child, or have engaged the help of their parents or grandparents to care for their children.

The relief also applies to working mothers who are caring for children.

Taxpayers who have topped up the CPF accounts of their spouses or siblings will also qualify for the relief.

The threshold for some of these categories was last raised from S$2,000 to S$4,000 in 2010.

Top photo via Unsplash

CPF Enhanced Retirement Sum raised to S$426,000 from S$308,700: Budget 2024

The Enhanced Retirement Sum will be four times the Basic Retirement Sum.

February 16, 2024, 05:19 PM

All past & present NSmen to get S$200 in LifeSG credits: Budget 2024

Valid for one year from November 2024.

February 16, 2024, 04:49 PM

Workers retrenched in S'pore will get financial support: Budget 2024

More details to be announced.

February 16, 2024, 04:40 PM

S$4,000 SkillsFuture credit top-up in May 2024 for all S'poreans aged 40 & above: Budget 2024

Those younger than that will get the top-up when they turn 40.

February 16, 2024, 04:23 PM

Budget 2024: Eligible S'poreans aged 21 & above to get special S$200-S$400 cash

Cost-of-living payments of between $200 and $400 in cash will be given to adult Singaporeans.

February 16, 2024, 03:56 PM

S'porean dresses as Cai Shen Ye & does 'dragon dance' with friends in Chinatown & Gardens by the Bay

Spreading festive vibes.

February 16, 2024, 03:39 PM

Live updates of Budget 2024

Refresh this article for new updates.

February 16, 2024, 03:37 PM

A-Level results to be released at 2:30pm on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

The results can be accessed online from 3:15pm on Feb. 23 to 11:59pm on Mar. 7.

February 16, 2024, 03:27 PM

Bugis cafe serves saffron tea, lychee coffee & more from S$3

Our cup of tea.

February 16, 2024, 03:27 PM

Man, 72, dies after fire at Marsiling flat, 2nd fire at nearby block on same day

The SCDF were alerted to the first fire at about 2:20am and the second fire at about 1pm.

February 16, 2024, 03:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.