After M'sia king warns against trying to overthrow Anwar govt, PAS leader says it's his personal view, 'must follow constitution'

Malaysian Islamist Party (PAS) secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has responded to Malaysia's king (the Agong) Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's warning to politicians not "to play politics" or try to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Takiyuddin said that was the Agong's "personal view", Malaysiakini reported, and added that it must still follow the federal constitution.

His own "personal view"

During the Dewan Rakyat (Malaysia Parliament) session on Feb. 26, the Agong had said that he would not entertain any request from any political party should it threaten political stability and attempts to overthrow the government in Malaysia.

But according to Takiyuddin, citing the constitution, "there is mention that a prime minister can be considered as losing the confidence of the majority (in the Dewan Rakyat) even when Parliament is still sitting".

Takiyuddin stated that according to the constitution, the federal government can be replaced "inside or outside" of parliament.

“In parliament, it is through a vote of confidence," he said.

Takiyuddin alluded to 2021, when the current PM Anwar was in the opposition then.

At the time, Anwar attempted to overthrow the sitting Perikatan Nasional government by claiming he had the majority support in parliament.

“Pakatan Harapan attempted [change the government] outside of parliament," Takiyuddin said.

History of coups

Malaysia is no stranger to political coups and toppled governments.

There have been two political coups and four prime ministers in Malaysia since their 2018 general elections.

First coup

The first political coup was called the Sheraton Move in 2020, which caused the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government just 22 months after it came to power.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in 2022 said that he initiated the Sheraton move because he felt that PH, in wanting to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Icerd), was attempting to get rid of the special rights of Malays.

Abdul added that he had met with Umno leaders to discuss the issue and nominated Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to become the prime minister.

This led to the formation of a new political coalition, Perikatan Nasional, which formed the new government.

Second coup

However, Muhyiddin was forced to step down after 17 months as prime minister following divisions between him and Umno.

This coup saw Muhyiddin being replaced by Umno's Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

2022 General Election

Anwar and Pakatan Harapan contested Malaysia's 2022 General Election and secured the most number of seats in parliament, although falling short of an outright majority.

After some deals behind closed doors, Pakatan Harapan eventually allied with their old enemy, Barisan Nasional to form a unity government, with Anwar as PM. Perikatan Nasional formed the opposition.

The next general election in Malaysia is expected to be held by February 2028.

