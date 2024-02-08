'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su, 79, could face 1-year jail term for sexual misconduct

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the Netflix mega-hit, "Squid Game", faces the possibility of a one-year prison sentence for sexual misconduct.

The 79-year-old actor was indicted in November 2022 for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately in mid-2017. O denied the charges then.

Yonhap News reported that on Feb 2, prosecutors also requested the court for a public disclosure of O's personal information and to restrict him from working with institutions for children and adolescents on top of the prison sentence.

The verdict for O's case is slated to take place on Mar. 15.

Role replaced by veteran actor

Three days after the prosecutors demanded for O's sentencing, Lotte Entertainment also announced that O will be edited out of the film, "Big Family", reported Korean JoongAng Daily.

His role will be replaced by South Korean veteran actor Lee Soon-jae.

Top image from Squid Game Netflix and Yonhap News.