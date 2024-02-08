Back

'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su, 79, could face 1-year jail term for sexual misconduct

He denied the charges during the previous hearings.

Michelle Chew | February 08, 2024, 10:19 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the Netflix mega-hit, "Squid Game", faces the possibility of a one-year prison sentence for sexual misconduct.

The 79-year-old actor was indicted in November 2022 for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately in mid-2017. O denied the charges then.

Yonhap News reported that on Feb 2, prosecutors also requested the court for a public disclosure of O's personal information and to restrict him from working with institutions for children and adolescents on top of the prison sentence.

The verdict for O's case is slated to take place on Mar. 15.

Role replaced by veteran actor

Three days after the prosecutors demanded for O's sentencing, Lotte Entertainment also announced that O will be edited out of the film, "Big Family", reported Korean JoongAng Daily.

His role will be replaced by South Korean veteran actor Lee Soon-jae.

South Korean actor Lee Soon-jae. Photo from Yonhap News.

Related stories:

Top image from Squid Game Netflix and Yonhap News.

‘Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ film on Disney+ from Mar. 15, 2024

Mark your calendar, Swifties.

February 08, 2024, 09:49 AM

Najib may apply for full pardon, 'disappointed' with reduction of jail term & fine

Najib insists that he is innocent and should not spend even one day in prison.

February 08, 2024, 12:16 AM

S'pore man, 52, steals phone & laptop from dead man, 22, gets 4 months & 4 weeks jail

It is a crime to take a dead person's belongings.

February 07, 2024, 08:14 PM

Nam Seng Wanton Noodle founder Mdm Leong passes away at 94

Her wake will be held from Feb. 7 to 8.

February 07, 2024, 07:55 PM

First look: Louis Vuitton's chocolate store at Marina Bay Sands

First one outside of France.

February 07, 2024, 07:24 PM

Hundreds of dead fish removed from Yishun recreational fishing pond but stench remains

A train commuter said that seeing the dead fish floating in the pond was a "depressing sight".

February 07, 2024, 07:15 PM

Controversial ex-governor Ahok quits Indonesia state company to campaign for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo

Ahok, Ganjar, and President Jokowi are all members of the same political party, PDI-P.

February 07, 2024, 06:58 PM

UOB staff bow & bid farewell to Wee Cho Yaw's cortege at UOB Plaza Atrium

A mark of respect.

February 07, 2024, 06:31 PM

S'porean gang leader-turned-artist holds pottery exhibition until Feb. 11 at Gilman Barracks

His latest exhibition is inspired by his travels as a "nomad" over the past year.

February 07, 2024, 05:39 PM

Naomi Neo has to 'split herself into 2' to balance latest business venture, content creation & family

Maintaining a balance between career and family is not easy, but Naomi Neo manages.

February 07, 2024, 05:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.