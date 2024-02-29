Back

NUS assistant professor charged for consuming cannabis & possessing it at on-campus housing

The Serbian national also allegedly had drug utensils at the accommodation.

Khine Zin Htet | February 29, 2024, 07:09 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An assistant professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has been charged with cannabis consumption as well as other drug and vape offences on Feb. 27, 2024.

Jevdic Dorde, 39, who is from the university's computer science department, was charged for consuming a cannabinol derivative called 11-Nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid in August 2023, reported The Straits Times and CNA.

The Serbian national was also accused of possessing drug utensils and a vape device containing a cannabinol derivative in the form of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

    The drug utensils he allegedly had included four straws, a rubber tube and a glass utensil.

    He allegedly had the vape device and drug paraphernalia in a unit at Kent Vale Serviced Residence in Clementi Road, on-campus accommodation for faculty members and university visitors.

    Intends to plead guilty

    Dorde indicated at his charging that he would be pleading guilty, reported CNA.

    His bail has been set at S$15,000 and his case has been adjourned to Mar. 26, 2024.

    Suspended from work since August 2023

    A spokesperson from NUS told Mothership that Dorde had been suspended from work since August 2023 and would be subjected to its internal disciplinary processes pending court proceedings.

    "All NUS staff are expected to hold themselves up to high standards of professional and personal conduct, including abiding by the laws and regulations of Singapore," said the spokesperson.

    For drug consumption, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

    For possessing drug utensils, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

    For possessing a Class A controlled drug, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

    Top photo from Google Photos

    Discussions become ‘harder’ for ‘live issues’: Vivian on hearing young people on foreign policy

    He said its important to provide "safe places for structured discussion".

    February 29, 2024, 06:52 PM

    'Party & tidy' litter clean-up event to be held on Mar. 2 outside Taylor Swift concert venue

    I think I am finally clean.

    February 29, 2024, 06:43 PM

    S'pore man, 61, tried to sexually assault mum, 81, punched wife, 60, for refusing sex

    The man already had 50 entries on his criminal record between 1982 and 2019.

    February 29, 2024, 06:41 PM

    RSAF regular, 21, sentenced to 1 year probation & community service for selling pregnant pangolin

    Tan sold the pangolin for S$1,400.

    February 29, 2024, 06:39 PM

    My mum doesn’t see the doctor when she’s sick due to cost concerns & that worries me

    You never know when a small ailment can be indicative of something more serious.

    February 29, 2024, 05:51 PM

    Kiehl’s S’pore holding ‘The Brightest Skin Experience’ pop-up event at VivoCity till Mar. 3, 2024

    Life isn’t perfect, but your skin can be.

    February 29, 2024, 05:30 PM

    Bitcoin blasts to S$85,279, shy of S$92,741 all-time high

    Crypto winter has given way to the first signs of crypto spring.

    February 29, 2024, 05:21 PM

    Bangladeshi, 35, hanged for strangling girlfriend to death in Geylang hotel in 2018

    This is the first judicial execution for murder in Singapore since 2019.

    February 29, 2024, 05:13 PM

    Swensen's Unlimited buffet to open on March 1 at Changi Airport with halal menu & 48 ice cream flavours

    No such thing as too much ice cream.

    February 29, 2024, 05:02 PM

    Taiwan man disguised as a monk arrested at Narita Airport, Tokyo for alleged drug smuggling

    He supposedly secured 40 pouches on his stomach and thighs under his monk attire.

    February 29, 2024, 04:26 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.