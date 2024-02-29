NUS assistant professor charged for consuming cannabis & possessing it at on-campus housing

An assistant professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has been charged with cannabis consumption as well as other drug and vape offences on Feb. 27, 2024.

Jevdic Dorde, 39, who is from the university's computer science department, was charged for consuming a cannabinol derivative called 11-Nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid in August 2023, reported The Straits Times and CNA.

The Serbian national was also accused of possessing drug utensils and a vape device containing a cannabinol derivative in the form of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

The drug utensils he allegedly had included four straws, a rubber tube and a glass utensil.

He allegedly had the vape device and drug paraphernalia in a unit at Kent Vale Serviced Residence in Clementi Road, on-campus accommodation for faculty members and university visitors.

Intends to plead guilty

Dorde indicated at his charging that he would be pleading guilty, reported CNA.

His bail has been set at S$15,000 and his case has been adjourned to Mar. 26, 2024.

Suspended from work since August 2023

A spokesperson from NUS told Mothership that Dorde had been suspended from work since August 2023 and would be subjected to its internal disciplinary processes pending court proceedings.

"All NUS staff are expected to hold themselves up to high standards of professional and personal conduct, including abiding by the laws and regulations of Singapore," said the spokesperson.

For drug consumption, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

For possessing drug utensils, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For possessing a Class A controlled drug, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

