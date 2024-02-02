NTU requires tour groups to register & pay entry fee after 'influx of tourists'

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) enforced a new tour registration policy, requiring all travel agencies planning tours of the NTU campus to seek prior approval.

The policy came into effect from Feb. 1, 2024.

According to a press release by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the new policy is in line with NTU's "commitment to maintaining a secure and focused academic environment".

"We urge all travel agents and tourist guides to comply with these new directives to ensure a quality experience for both visitors and residents of NTU."

Responding to Mothership's queries, an NTU spokesperson said, "The University is working with various parties in the tourism sector to better manage the influx of tourists on our campus."

"The NTU campus, frequently recognised as one of the world's most beautiful with its unique architecture and lush green spaces, attracts many visitors. However, the primary purpose of the NTU campus is to provide a conducive learning environment for our students, and the needs of our students must come first."

The policy

All tour agencies that wish to visit NTU must now obtain pre-approval from the NTU Events Office before visiting.

Once approved, agencies must register their tours, book their visiting slots, and adhere to the visiting guidelines.

Tour groups must adhere to the time slot allocated, approved group size, designated visiting hours and accessible areas.

Tour agencies must also pay an entry fee, which NTU said is "intended to support campus maintenance and the regulation of vehicle flow, thus ensuring a sustainable visiting experience".

The policy emphasised that visitors are to strictly observe the campus rules, which include no-stopping zones and no access to restricted academic areas. NTU said:

"As NTU campus is a private facility, we reserve the right to ask any visitor to leave the campus premises if they trespass off-limit areas, [or] behave in an inappropriate or unsafe manner."

NTU also sought the tour agencies' cooperation to inform their tour vehicle drivers to comply with the instructions of the staff and security personnel on traffic control matters. Failing to do so could expose them to legal consequences.

"With your co-operation, we are sure that we are able to achieve a harmonious balance between welcoming visitors and preserving the sanctity of our education environment," said NTU.

Disruptive and crowded

NTU students previously voiced their grievances on Reddit, sharing how the tourists have become disruptive.

The common places that students have spotted the influx of tourists in NTU are The Hive, The Chinese Heritage Centre and South Spine.

In one post, one user lamented that they could hear the tour guides on their megaphones in the classrooms. They also pointed out that with the influx of tourists, the food courts have gotten busier, and the ground floor of a student building has become a gathering place for tourists instead of students.

Another Reddit user wondered about the influx of young tourist schoolchildren visiting The Hive building.

In the comment section, some users shared that the students in the tutorial rooms at The Hive feel like zoo exhibits for tourists.

The tutorial rooms at The Hive have floor-to-ceiling glass panes that allow anyone walking past to look in.

Some also noted that this happened for years, even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Top photos via Google Maps