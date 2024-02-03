Loaded cup noodles, noodle-themed jewellery & accessories for sale at Desker Road pop-up event

Have you ever made some kind of terrifying frankenstien monster creation out of instant noodles and leftovers in attempt to fend off impending hunger?

Have you ever had one turn out so well, it was almost a work of art?

Send to noods

Then I have the event for you:

Singaporean event space Eat Snake and independent social marketing agency Goodstuph is teaming up to present: NOODIES, a Culinary Canvas of Instant Noodles.

Through the medium of instant noodles, Noodies is a celebration of simple pleasures.

But you'll have to be quick, Feb. 4 is the event's final day, so you'll have to make your way to 33 Desker Road, #02-01, and take the chance to enjoy not just a unique cup of instant noodles, but a diverse range of art and merchandise.

Open to the public from 11.30am to 5pm, sign up for the event here.

Here's a preview of what you might expect.

The food:

Of course there'll be instant noodles, although the venue has a limited capacity of up to 35 seats at a time, and there will be 100 servings of noodles a day.

Eat Snake's co-founder Cherin will be offering several flavors including:

Nissin Tom Yum Cup Noodles; in creamy tom yum seafood soup with a large prawn, crab claw, homemade chicken meatballs, seared bay scallops and an onsen egg

Nongshim Shim Ramyun Cup Noodles; in chicken soup with tempura enoki, melted Cheese, fried luncheon meat, a sunny-side up egg & essential kimchi

Nissin Boy Sesame Oil Cup Noodles; in rich chicken soup with spicy chicken wing, homemade chicken meatballs, grilled crabsticks, grilled pork sausage and an onsen egg

Indo Mie; in rich chicken soup with pork stew mince, homemade chicken meatballs, fish keropok, chye sim and sunny-side up egg

Merch and art

And if you ever thought you needed more noodle paraphernalia in your life, and frankly, who hasn't, there are:

Rugs

Earrings:

Lamps:

And a range of other items!

These items will also be available online after the event on Feb. 5, and excitingly, all sale proceeds will be credited back to each participating employee, with Eat Snake and Goodstuph sponsoring the production costs.

Top image courtesy of Eat Snake