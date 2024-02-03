Back

Loaded cup noodles, noodle-themed jewellery & accessories for sale at Desker Road pop-up event

Tan Min-Wei | February 03, 2024, 08:43 PM

Events

Have you ever made some kind of terrifying frankenstien monster creation out of instant noodles and leftovers in attempt to fend off impending hunger?

Have you ever had one turn out so well, it was almost a work of art?

Then I have the event for you:

Singaporean event space Eat Snake and independent social marketing agency Goodstuph is teaming up to present: NOODIES, a Culinary Canvas of Instant Noodles.

Through the medium of  instant noodles, Noodies is a celebration of simple pleasures.

But you'll have to be quick, Feb. 4 is the event's final day, so you'll have to make your way to 33 Desker Road, #02-01, and take the chance to enjoy not just a unique cup of instant noodles, but a diverse range of art and merchandise.

Open to the public from 11.30am to 5pm, sign up for the event here.

Here's a preview of what you might expect.

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

The food:

Of course there'll be instant noodles, although the venue has a limited capacity of up to 35 seats at a time, and there will be 100 servings of noodles a day.

Eat Snake's co-founder Cherin will be offering several flavors including:

  • Nissin Tom Yum Cup Noodles; in creamy tom yum seafood soup with a large  prawn, crab claw, homemade chicken meatballs, seared bay scallops and an onsen egg

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

  • Nongshim Shim Ramyun Cup Noodles; in chicken soup with tempura enoki, melted Cheese, fried luncheon meat, a sunny-side up egg & essential kimchi

  • Nissin Boy Sesame Oil Cup Noodles; in rich chicken soup with spicy chicken wing, homemade chicken meatballs, grilled crabsticks, grilled pork sausage and an onsen egg

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

  • Indo Mie; in rich chicken soup with pork stew mince, homemade chicken meatballs, fish keropok, chye sim and sunny-side up egg

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

Merch and art

And if you ever thought you needed more noodle paraphernalia in your life, and frankly, who hasn't, there are:

Rugs

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

Earrings:

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

Lamps:

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

And a range of other items!

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

Image courtesy of Eat Snake

These items will also be available online after the event on Feb. 5, and excitingly, all sale proceeds will be credited back to each participating employee, with Eat Snake and Goodstuph sponsoring the production costs.

Top image courtesy of Eat Snake

