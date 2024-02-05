Back

Public advised against swimming at Pasir Ris & Sembawang Park beaches due to elevated bacteria levels: NEA

Non-primary contact water activities, such as sailing, kayaking and canoeing can continue as per normal.

Ashley Tan | February 05, 2024, 04:49 PM

Events

Members of the public are advised against swimming at Pasir Ris Beach and Sembawang Park Beach due to elevated Enterococcus (EC) bacteria levels in the beach water.

In an advisory on Feb. 5, the National Environment Agency (NEA) revealed that both beaches received a "Fair" grading in the annual beach grading exercise, dropping from 2023's "Good" grading.

The remaining five recreational beaches that are part of the exercise — East Coast Beach, Changi Beach, Punggol Beach, Seletar Island Beach and Sentosa Beach — maintained their “Good” grade and are suitable for all water activities.

Increased risk of gastrointestinal infection

EC bacteria is a genus of bacteria that is commonly found in the gastrointestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans.

The increased occurrences of EC bacteria at Sembawang Park Beach and Pasir Ris Beach could increase the risk of gastrointestinal infection when the water is ingested.

NEA is working with other agencies such as PUB, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to investigate and mitigate possible sources contributing to the elevated EC bacteria.

"Based on our preliminary investigations, the elevated EC levels are from inland sources and are not transboundary in nature," NEA stated.

Water activities can continue

Signages advising the public against swimming will be put up along Pasir Ris Beach and Sembawang Park Beach.

The advisory discouraging the public from engaging in primary contact water activities will be in place until further notice.

Primary contact water activities refer to activities where a person’s whole body or face and trunk are frequently immersed and it is likely that some water will be swallowed.

These include swimming, wakeboarding, windsurfing and water immersion training.

Non-primary contact water activities, such as sailing, kayaking and canoeing may continue at the two beaches as per normal.

Based on WHO recreational water quality guidelines

The annual beach grading exercise is based on WHO recreational water quality guidelines.

Beaches with EC levels greater than 200 cfu/100ml for more than five per cent of the samples over a three-year period will be graded “Fair”.

At even higher EC levels, the beach would be graded “Poor” or “Very Poor”.

While the remaining five beaches have received a "Good" grade, NEA encourages beachgoers to refer to the Beach Short-term Water Quality Information (BSWI) on the NEA website or the myENV app, as there could be occasions when the EC count in the beach water is elevated.

Top photo from Dan / Google Maps

No need for any 'further considerations' of steps to be taken against Iswaran: Indranee Rajah

She explained that in the current circumstances the "specific issues" regarding Iswaran had been addressed.

February 05, 2024, 04:22 PM

Far East Plaza hair salon lets customers sing karaoke while getting their hair done

Look like a star, feel like a star.

February 05, 2024, 04:04 PM

'SPCA come already': Woman confronts man who left dog tied up in the sun outside Jurong West coffeeshop

The dog had been there for an hour in the sun and was not in its owner's sight.

February 05, 2024, 03:59 PM

Elon Musk's friends & company directors allegedly took drugs with billionaire to avoid upsetting him: WSJ

Many of these drugs were allegedly often consumed at private parties.

February 05, 2024, 03:36 PM

Woman berates 'rude' ComfortDelGro taxi driver who didn't allow toddler to eat biscuit onboard, draws backlash

Her complaint backfired.

February 05, 2024, 03:32 PM

Balance info not stored in SimplyGo cards, no technical solutions for latency problem yet: Chee Hong Tat

He said that the card-based ticketing system is not phased out to allow commuters to have a choice.

February 05, 2024, 03:09 PM

Couple pays in full for Sentosa hotel wedding, gets told venue not available & asked to reschedule

Oh dear.

February 05, 2024, 03:03 PM

2,000 flats at Tanglin Halt to be refurbished & rented to families awaiting BTOs from 2025: HDB

After refurbishment works are done.

February 05, 2024, 01:38 PM

M'sia grapples with civil service pension reform as racial allegations clash with ballooning budget

Malaysia is looking to replace civil service and politician pensions for new hires, moving them to schemes such as the EPF.

February 05, 2024, 12:58 PM

M'sia traffic policeman found with RM3,313 on him & RM440 in car while on duty

Malaysia cracks down.

February 05, 2024, 11:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.