People walk on road to avoid NewJeans crowd outside Nike Orchard

Oh no...

Fasiha Nazren | February 03, 2024, 04:49 PM

K-pop girl group NewJeans was at Nike Orchard for a closed-door appearance on Feb. 3.

The girl group attracted a large number of onlookers who crowded outside the flagship store in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the quintet.

The crowd got so big, the entire pavement was congested.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Some passers-by had to step off the sidewalk and onto the road to get to wherever they had to be.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Mothership observed that there was security on the ground trying to manage the crowd and reminding onlookers to stay off the road.

There also appeared to be some police officers on the ground.

At around 1:30pm, the crowd ran towards Bideford Road, allegedly because NewJeans was leaving the building in their vehicle.

Top image by Mothership

