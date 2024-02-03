New Edo-inspired complex with restaurants & hot spring bath opens next to Tokyo's Toyosu fish market

A new complex with over 50 restaurants and a hot spring bath opened near Toyosu Market, Japan's largest fish market on Thursday (Feb. 1).

What's there?

The new space, Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai, has eight floors of cafes, diners and hot spring facilities designed to look like Edo-period.

Along the second floor, the Toyosu main street is where you can find popular Koto City shops and eateries that offer Edomae-style dishes such as sushi and eel.

They will also be serving fresh catches from the Toyosu fish market next door.

Mekiki Yokocho (or connoisseur alley), also on the second floor, has fresh, seasonal ingredients and delicacies chosen by connoisseur wholesalers.

The Senkyaku Banrai foot bath garden on the eighth floor offers panoramic views of Toyosu.

According to The Japan Times, there are two rooftop footbaths. One is free to the public and the other is for people who purchase tickets to the Manyo Club hot spring facility.

About 40 to 60 tons of water from Yugawara and Hakone are trucked in daily for the footbath and hot springs in the facility.

Also, visitors with tattoos are allowed to enter the hot spring but will need to cover them up with stickers offered at the front desk.

The complex is a four-minute walk from Shijo-mae Station on the Yurikamome.

Attracting visitors to the area

According to AP News, the Tokyo metropolitan government hopes the complex will attract 2.6 million visitors annually.

He also said at the opening ceremony on Feb. 1 that he's "confident" that Tokyo residents and visitors both local and international will "enjoy our diverse food culture as they savour fresh and high-quality food that only the fish market next door can serve".

The complex was set to open its doors in 2018, along with Toyosu Market. It was delayed when the company originally selected to operate it pulled out and also because of the pandemic.

Top images via Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai.