Back

Multistorey 500-bus depot to be built in Yishun by 2029

The new bus depot will have a connecting quarters for bus workers.

Seri Mazliana | February 13, 2024, 12:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced a new multistorey bus depot in Yishun which can house up to 500 buses and is set to be completed by 2029.

The depot will be located in Yishun Avenue 8, opposite Yishun Fire Station and on the vacated premises of former Simpang Dormitory, which was used to house foreign workers and closed down in 2019.

Image via Google Maps

Construction is set to start in 2024, LTA told The Straits Times.

LTA added that the Simpang bus depot is a replacement depot, but did not explain which existing bus depot it will replace.

The new depot will be built to serve buses operating in the north of Singapore.

A tender for the new depot was released through the government e-commerce website GeBIZ on Feb. 2, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The depot will have multiple buildings including a four-storey main building and a multi-storey quarters for transport workers.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, this integration will allow ease of access and convenience for bus captains, as well as increase land use efficiency.

The main depot building will be used to facilitate bus parking, repair and maintenance, and electric bus charging.

Solar panels will be placed at the top of the building.

The five new bus depots in Singapore include the Sengkang West and Gali Batu depots, which are set to open in 2024, and an East Coast depot pending completion by 2025.

Kim Chuan and Tengah will also have new bus depots, and are set to start operations in 2025 and 2026.

LTA said the construction of these new bus depots are part of the authority's initiatives to ensure that bus operations continue to be well supported and also to improve the resiliency of Singapore's public transport systems.

Top photos via Google Maps

SCDF to sound signal islandwide on Feb. 15, 6:20pm for Total Defence Day

Do not be alarmed.

February 13, 2024, 01:00 PM

Nvidia's stock hits record US$740, market cap at S$1.83 trillion, worth more than Amazon & Alphabet

An US$1,000 investment in Nvidia a decade ago would now be worth about US$175,000.

February 13, 2024, 11:54 AM

Blackpink's Lisa to join 3rd season of HBO series 'The White Lotus'

The season is set in Thailand.

February 13, 2024, 11:46 AM

Driver misses exit along AYE, resorts to reversing on slip road

Please don't do this.

February 13, 2024, 11:16 AM

S'pore granny who can't use app waits for over 30 minutes for taxi during CNY public holidays

Taxi fleets have been shrinking over the years.

February 13, 2024, 11:00 AM

Woman in M'sia gets doxxed & told to 'go back to S'pore' after confrontation over noisy firecrackers

The woman has since filed a police report in Singapore.

February 13, 2024, 12:14 AM

Driver of S'pore-registered car in Johor golf club road rage case arrested in Genting Highlands

The suspect has been remanded.

February 12, 2024, 11:14 PM

S'pore-registered car cuts onto M'sian expressway emergency lane, causing crash with motorcycle

Presumably to get ahead of slow-moving traffic.

February 12, 2024, 10:21 PM

Delivery rider puts man's order on clothes rack, drink falls through & spills along corridor

To rub salt into the wound, the man later discovered that he had received the wrong order from the restaurant.

February 12, 2024, 10:00 PM

Driver stranded for 2.5 hours due to malfunctioning lifts at Changi Village mechanised car park

Two technicians were called in to resolve the issue.

February 12, 2024, 07:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.