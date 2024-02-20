K-pop group NCT Dream to perform in S'pore on Jun. 29 & 30, 2024

NCT Dream, a sub-group of SM Entertainment's boy band NCT, has just announced their world tour, "The Dream Show 3".

Opening in Seoul, the seven-member band will perform in Singapore on two dates: Jun. 29 and Jun. 30.

Other Asian cities confirmed include Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

According to concert promoter Live Nation, details about the band's concert dates in Latin America, the U.S. and Europe will be released on May 8.

Ticketing details have not been released either.

This will be NCT Dream's third tour, the previous being "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream" which ran from 2022 to 2023.

Top images from Live Nation SG's and NCT Dream's Instagram accounts.