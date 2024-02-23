Back

Seoul-based S'porean singer Nat Ho releasing new song on Feb. 24

The song is based on the singer's own experiences living overseas.

Celeste Ng | February 23, 2024, 08:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore-born singer-songwriter Nat Ho will be releasing his new R&B single, "Ferris Lights", on Feb. 24, 2024.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nat Ho | 鶴天賜｜내트 (@iamnatho)

Currently based in Seoul, South Korea, and having lived overseas in various cities such as Taipei and Los Angeles, Ho's song delves into the feeling of displacement amidst a foreign environment, and the yearning for a home that may no longer exist.

In the song, the 39-year-old singer can be heard ruminating repeatedly, "Where is my home?"

Ho explains:

"It's a story about feeling out of place, and yearning for a sense of home.

Living overseas changes you on a profound level. You're always a foreigner, but even back home, you somehow don't fully fit in anymore. But perhaps this is the fuel that pushes us to keep going on in this adventure."

"Ferris Lights" is a collaboration between Ho and Korean producer Mellow.

The music video is also directed by Singaporean filmmaker Zayn Huang, who is also currently based in Seoul and has worked with artistes like TXT's Huening Kai and Chinese actress Rose Ma.

With his single, Ho hopes to connect with his listeners on a deeper level, offering solace and solidarity to those who find themselves searching for belonging.

"I hope it resonates with many others who find it hard to fit in. I don't have all the answers, but I want people to know that they are not alone."

"Ferris Lights" can be pre-saved here.

More about the artiste

Ho's career in music began in 2004, when he emerged as one of the top 30 contestants on "Singapore Idol".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nat Ho | 鶴天賜｜내트 (@iamnatho)

He has since taken on modeling, hosting and acting, having landed roles in local dramas such as "Tanglin", "The Dream Catchers" and "The Little Nyonya".

His first EP, "Unleashed", was released in 2012.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Nat Ho's Instagram page

Carousell fined S$58,000 over personal data leaks affecting over 2.6 million users

It will have to conduct a review of its internal processes and furnish a report to the Personal Data Protection Commission.

February 23, 2024, 07:17 PM

Putin says Biden 'rude' to call him 'crazy SOB' but Russia still prefers him as next US president

Putin said Biden's remark was an "adequate reaction" to previous comments.

February 23, 2024, 07:11 PM

S'pore traffic police to start using red-light cameras to catch speeding motorists

First time this is happening.

February 23, 2024, 06:26 PM

Chateraise to open its 1st 24-hour unmanned store in Bukit Batok

Yum.

February 23, 2024, 06:23 PM

NTUC survey: 85% of working caregivers in S’pore think flexible work arrangements will help them the most

Each working caregivers’ circumstances are unique.

February 23, 2024, 05:48 PM

How to survive the National Stadium crowd for Taylor Swift's S'pore concert

Don't say we never share.

February 23, 2024, 05:30 PM

Carousell to remove Taylor Swift S'pore concert ticket listings by Feb. 26

Scalpers, begone.

February 23, 2024, 05:28 PM

Bus travellers caught in human jam at Woodlands Checkpoint after panic alarm caused lockdown

Clearance resumed at 9am.

February 23, 2024, 04:56 PM

430 police reports lodged against firm involved in China-bound remittances, 2 staff investigated for suspected fraud

The firm decided to surrender its licence on Feb. 20, 2024.

February 23, 2024, 04:52 PM

Chee Soon Juan gets POFMA correction for false claim on HDB flats, says he might mount legal challenge

"I categorically reject the government's interpretation/explanation on the matter," he wrote.

February 23, 2024, 04:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.