Seoul-based S'porean singer Nat Ho releasing new song on Feb. 24

Singapore-born singer-songwriter Nat Ho will be releasing his new R&B single, "Ferris Lights", on Feb. 24, 2024.

Currently based in Seoul, South Korea, and having lived overseas in various cities such as Taipei and Los Angeles, Ho's song delves into the feeling of displacement amidst a foreign environment, and the yearning for a home that may no longer exist.

In the song, the 39-year-old singer can be heard ruminating repeatedly, "Where is my home?"

Ho explains:

"It's a story about feeling out of place, and yearning for a sense of home. Living overseas changes you on a profound level. You're always a foreigner, but even back home, you somehow don't fully fit in anymore. But perhaps this is the fuel that pushes us to keep going on in this adventure."

"Ferris Lights" is a collaboration between Ho and Korean producer Mellow.

The music video is also directed by Singaporean filmmaker Zayn Huang, who is also currently based in Seoul and has worked with artistes like TXT's Huening Kai and Chinese actress Rose Ma.

With his single, Ho hopes to connect with his listeners on a deeper level, offering solace and solidarity to those who find themselves searching for belonging.

"I hope it resonates with many others who find it hard to fit in. I don't have all the answers, but I want people to know that they are not alone."

"Ferris Lights" can be pre-saved here.

More about the artiste

Ho's career in music began in 2004, when he emerged as one of the top 30 contestants on "Singapore Idol".

He has since taken on modeling, hosting and acting, having landed roles in local dramas such as "Tanglin", "The Dream Catchers" and "The Little Nyonya".

His first EP, "Unleashed", was released in 2012.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Nat Ho's Instagram page