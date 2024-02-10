Back

Nasty Cookie opening bakery cafe at Marina Square with durian-filled croissant on Feb. 17

Yum.

Syahindah Ishak | February 10, 2024, 01:56 PM

Nasty Cookie is opening its sixth outlet, the Nasty Cookie Bakehouse, at Marina Square on Feb. 17, 2024.

Cookie kiosk and cafe

Featuring a "duo-concept" of a cookie joint and a bakehouse, the new outlet allows customers to get cookies at the to-go cookie kiosk or relax at the cafe, which has a wide spread of in-house viennoiserie, cakes, and beverages.

Image via Nasty Cookie.

Image via Nasty Cookie.

Offerings

The outlet will feature a new pastry— a crescent-shaped croissant filled with durian puree.

Here's what it looks like:

Durian Crescent (S$6.80)

Image via Nasty Cookie.

Image via Nasty Cookie.

Image via Nasty Cookie.

These pastries will also be sold at the bakehouse:

  • Raspberry Ribbon (S$5.40)

  • Pain Au Chocolat (S$4.80)

  • Plain Croissant (S$4.50)

  • Salted Caramel Chocolate Danish (S$5.40)

  • White Choc Mocha (S$5.40)

  • Summer Berry Tart (S$5.80)

  • Truffle Mushroom Danish (S$5.80)

  • Banoffee Danish (S$6)

  • Mentaiko Turkey Quiche (S$6.50)

  • Kaya Toast (S$5.40)

Raspberry Ribbon. Image via Nasty Cookie.

Plain Croissant. Image via Nasty Cookie.

Image via Nasty Cookie.

Image via Nasty Cookie.

Other offerings include:

  • Big Cookies (from S$5.50)

  • Mini Crispy Cookies (from S$5.80)

  • Cookie Boxes (from S$22)

  • Macarons (from S$3.20)

  • Creme Brulee (S$6.50)

  • Cheesecakes (from S$6.40)

  • Key Lime Pie (S$6.80)

  • Milkshakes (from S$6.90)

  • Other beverages (from S$4.40)

Capuccino. Image via Nasty Cookie.

Image via Nasty Cookie.

Taro Latte and Strawberry Matcha. Image via Nasty Cookie.

Americano Cold Foam and Latte. Image via Nasty Cookie.

Nasty Cookie Bakehouse

Address: Marina Square, #02-271, Singapore 039594

Operating hours: 10:30am to 9pm, daily

Top images via Nasty Cookie.

