Nasty Cookie opening bakery cafe at Marina Square with durian-filled croissant on Feb. 17

Nasty Cookie is opening its sixth outlet, the Nasty Cookie Bakehouse, at Marina Square on Feb. 17, 2024.
Cookie kiosk and cafe
Featuring a "duo-concept" of a cookie joint and a bakehouse, the new outlet allows customers to get cookies at the to-go cookie kiosk or relax at the cafe, which has a wide spread of in-house viennoiserie, cakes, and beverages.
Offerings
The outlet will feature a new pastry— a crescent-shaped croissant filled with durian puree.
Here's what it looks like:
Durian Crescent (S$6.80)
These pastries will also be sold at the bakehouse:
- Raspberry Ribbon (S$5.40)
- Pain Au Chocolat (S$4.80)
- Plain Croissant (S$4.50)
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Danish (S$5.40)
- White Choc Mocha (S$5.40)
- Summer Berry Tart (S$5.80)
- Truffle Mushroom Danish (S$5.80)
- Banoffee Danish (S$6)
- Mentaiko Turkey Quiche (S$6.50)
- Kaya Toast (S$5.40)
Other offerings include:
- Big Cookies (from S$5.50)
- Mini Crispy Cookies (from S$5.80)
- Cookie Boxes (from S$22)
- Macarons (from S$3.20)
- Creme Brulee (S$6.50)
- Cheesecakes (from S$6.40)
- Key Lime Pie (S$6.80)
- Milkshakes (from S$6.90)
- Other beverages (from S$4.40)
Nasty Cookie Bakehouse
Address: Marina Square, #02-271, Singapore 039594
Operating hours: 10:30am to 9pm, daily
Top images via Nasty Cookie.
