Nasty Cookie opening bakery cafe at Marina Square with durian-filled croissant on Feb. 17

Nasty Cookie is opening its sixth outlet, the Nasty Cookie Bakehouse, at Marina Square on Feb. 17, 2024.

Cookie kiosk and cafe

Featuring a "duo-concept" of a cookie joint and a bakehouse, the new outlet allows customers to get cookies at the to-go cookie kiosk or relax at the cafe, which has a wide spread of in-house viennoiserie, cakes, and beverages.

Offerings

The outlet will feature a new pastry— a crescent-shaped croissant filled with durian puree.

Here's what it looks like:

Durian Crescent (S$6.80)

These pastries will also be sold at the bakehouse:

Raspberry Ribbon (S$5.40)

Pain Au Chocolat (S$4.80)

Plain Croissant (S$4.50)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Danish (S$5.40)

White Choc Mocha (S$5.40)

Summer Berry Tart (S$5.80)

Truffle Mushroom Danish (S$5.80)

Banoffee Danish (S$6)

Mentaiko Turkey Quiche (S$6.50)

Kaya Toast (S$5.40)

Other offerings include:

Big Cookies (from S$5.50)

Mini Crispy Cookies (from S$5.80)

Cookie Boxes (from S$22)

Macarons (from S$3.20)

Creme Brulee (S$6.50)

Cheesecakes (from S$6.40)

Key Lime Pie (S$6.80)

Milkshakes (from S$6.90)

Other beverages (from S$4.40)

Nasty Cookie Bakehouse

Address: Marina Square, #02-271, Singapore 039594

Operating hours: 10:30am to 9pm, daily

Top images via Nasty Cookie.