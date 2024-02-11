Back

Myanmar's military govt introduces mandatory conscription for men & women aged at least 18

All men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 must serve for up to two years, while specialists like doctors aged up to 45 must serve for three years.

Ruth Chai | February 11, 2024, 09:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Myanmar's junta is making military service mandatory for all young men and women, state media announced on Saturday (Feb. 10).

All men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 must serve for up to two years, while specialists like doctors aged up to 45 must serve for three years.

The service may be extended to a total of five years in the ongoing state of emergency, Reuters and AP reported.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told state media that it is the duty of all citizens to safeguard and defend the nation.

"So I want to tell everyone to proudly follow this people's military service law," he said.

The junta's information team said in a statement that it "issued the notification of the effectiveness of People's Military Service Law starting from Feb. 10, 2024".

The law mandating conscription was introduced in 2010 but was not enforced.

Those who fail to comply may face imprisonment of up to five years, the law states.

Members of religious orders are exempt, while civil servants and students can be granted temporary deferments.

Why is conscription being introduced?

Myanmar has been embroiled in civil conflict since a military coup in February 2021 ousted the democratically elected government formed by the National League for Democracy, linked to Aung San Suu Kyi.

Resistance to the coup began almost immediately, with large protests eventually giving way to significant armed resistance.

Fighting between the military and armed resistance armies has been ongoing ever since, with the military relying on air strikes that have also involved significant civilian casualties.

A surprise offensive was launched against the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, last October.

The military suffered significant losses while an alliance of three ethnic-minority insurgent groups, allied with pro-democracy fighters, captured large swathes of land in northeastern Myanmar along the Chinese border.

In the wake of the setback, the military has enacted the law in hopes of recruiting more non-combat personnel to fight the resistance.

Related story:

Top photo via @kyawhet_lwin/X

Small white dog dashes into middle of road in AMK, almost gets run over

*Holds back tears*

February 12, 2024, 01:58 PM

S'pore recruited 5,600 nurses in 2023, exceeding target of 4,000: Ong Ye Kung

According to MOH, the annual intake of nurses has "consistently" been higher than the outflow.

February 12, 2024, 01:56 PM

Car driver in S'pore collides with 2 motorcyclists while changing lane on CTE

One motorcyclist fell off his vehicle and was hit again by the other motorcyclist.

February 11, 2024, 08:57 PM

Indonesians in S'pore cast their vote at embassy on Feb. 11, 2024

Queues were seen outside the embassy.

February 11, 2024, 08:48 PM

Everything you need to know about Indonesia's 2024 presidential election

Indonesia decides.

February 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

MBS introduces additional crowd control measures after 1st day of dragon drone show

There was a sudden downpour on the first day.

February 11, 2024, 05:21 PM

Body of missing man, 57, found in waters off Changi Point Ferry Terminal after over 24-hour search

The man was first reported missing in the waters near the terminal at about 4:15pm on Feb. 9.

February 11, 2024, 04:53 PM

Driver of S'pore-registered car swings golf club at other car on Johor highway, M'sia police investigating

This was after the other man hit his windscreen.

February 11, 2024, 03:49 PM

Boost Juice offering S$1 off all original-sized drinks this Chinese New Year

They have also launched three dragon fruit drinks to commemorate the Year of the Dragon.

February 11, 2024, 03:06 PM

Daughter & grandchildren surprise hawker couple in touching CNY reunion

Heartwarming.

February 11, 2024, 12:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.