Muslim-friendly mala hotplate restaurant opens in Bukit Panjang Plaza

Singaporeans love their mala (spicy and numbing seasoning), so good news: yet another mala eatery has opened.

Calling itself the first mala hotplate in the country, Ma La Power serves their dishes on a sizzling hotplate to add even more heat to your meal, literally.

Ma La Power claims to use halal-certified ingredients and is applying for halal certification.

Here's a closer look at two of the restaurant's signatures:

Mala hotplate

One of the quintessential parts of eating mala is choosing your ingredients. Ma La Power offers a selection of 80 ingredients.

Like most mala eateries, Ma La Power charges by the gram and requires a minimum of 300g.

After you're done with choosing, you then pick the spiciness level of the dish from the range of:

Mild

Spicy

Hot

Those with a low spiciness threshold will be relieved to learn that there is also a non-spicy Fragrant Garlic sauce available.

Finally, you can opt to pair your ingredients with rice (S$1.20) or udon (S$3.20).

The ingredients are cooked before being served to you on a hotplate.

Stir Fry Hotplate Chicken (from S$18.90)

As the name suggests, this dish consists of chicken stir-fried with garlic, ginger and a sauce that Ma La Power promises has an umami flavour.

It comes in two versions: classic mala and the non-spicy soy.

We tried the dish as it is, as in the photo above. However, if only chicken isn't enough, you can add selected ingredients to the hotplate as well, with prices ranging from S$1.80 to S$2.80.

Ma La Power

Address: Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Rd, #03-10A, Singapore 677743

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.