Back

Cat in M'sia gets head stuck in wall, rescued by firefighters

Oops.

Daniel Seow | February 18, 2024, 03:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cats have a tendency to get stuck in odd places.

Such as one ginger cat in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, which inexplicably found its head trapped in a hole in a wall and had to be rescued by Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) firefighters.

The rescue operation was highlighted in a Feb. 17 post on the agency's Facebook page.

Stuck

According to the post, APM Kota Kinabalu received an emergency call that day from a homeowner in Kota Kinabalu.

The person reported that a cat was trapped in the wall of their house.

This was the scene firefighters saw when they arrived:

Image from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

Image from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

Clad in protective suits, the firefighters used a power saw and other rescue equipment to ginger-ly (pun intended) cut through the wall.

Image from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

Image from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

They then successfully freed the furry feline.

Image from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

'Cute but naughty'

Most online users lauded the firefighters' efforts.

Others jokingly deemed the cat as a naughty troublemaker.

Screenshot of comment from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

Screenshot of comment from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

And one user echoed what was likely on many of our minds when we saw the photos.

Screenshot of comment from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

"Is it cute that he is stuck there? Hahaha," the user wrote.

Yes.

Other stranded cats in M'sia:

Top image from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.

McDonald’s S’pore does limited time super saver meals from S$5 starting Feb. 19

Only S$1.50 for the sides.

February 18, 2024, 09:58 PM

Sunday Folks closing Chip Bee Gardens outlet after 10 years, last day on Feb. 29

Thanks for the memories.

February 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

Man catches wild chicken at S'pore park & allegedly kills it

It is illegal to trap or kill wildlife in Singapore without official written approval.

February 18, 2024, 07:15 PM

Thousands queue for visas to leave Myanmar after announcement of mandatory military conscription

Myanmar's military government announced that it would impose military service for all young men and women aged at least 18.

February 18, 2024, 04:40 PM

Tengah resident complains of mosquito problem, claims 6-month-old baby suffered face full of welts

Other residents voiced concerns about stagnant water at construction sites in the estate.

February 18, 2024, 02:45 PM

Man, 38, mauled to death after entering lion enclosure to take selfie at India zoo

This was despite a zookeeper shouting at him to stop.

February 18, 2024, 01:13 PM

Kampong Gelam to hold its largest & longest-running Ramadan bazaar from Mar. 2 - Apr. 5, 2024

The bazaar will operate from 2pm to 11pm daily.

February 18, 2024, 12:22 PM

Four Star’s post-CNY AMK warehouse sale: Beds & tables at 50% off from Feb. 21-25

Get free taxi rides after you check out.

February 18, 2024, 12:13 PM

18km Eastern Corridor between Pasir Ris Park & East Coast Park now completed

From Pasir Ris Park to East Coast Park.

February 17, 2024, 05:45 PM

Kim Jong Un's sister: There's no reason why North Korea can't be closer to Japan if certain conditions are met

She said these are her personal views only.

February 17, 2024, 04:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.