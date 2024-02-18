Cat in M'sia gets head stuck in wall, rescued by firefighters

Cats have a tendency to get stuck in odd places.

Such as one ginger cat in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, which inexplicably found its head trapped in a hole in a wall and had to be rescued by Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) firefighters.

The rescue operation was highlighted in a Feb. 17 post on the agency's Facebook page.

Stuck

According to the post, APM Kota Kinabalu received an emergency call that day from a homeowner in Kota Kinabalu.

The person reported that a cat was trapped in the wall of their house.

This was the scene firefighters saw when they arrived:

Clad in protective suits, the firefighters used a power saw and other rescue equipment to ginger-ly (pun intended) cut through the wall.

They then successfully freed the furry feline.

'Cute but naughty'

Most online users lauded the firefighters' efforts.

Others jokingly deemed the cat as a naughty troublemaker.

And one user echoed what was likely on many of our minds when we saw the photos.

"Is it cute that he is stuck there? Hahaha," the user wrote.

Yes.

Top image from APM Kota Kinabalu / Facebook.