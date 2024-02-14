Mr K Prata at Lavender suspended 2 weeks for infestation, failure to register assistant

Mr K Prata at Block 803 King George's Avenue in Lavender has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Feb. 13 to 26, 2024, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Mr K Prata was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The two offences were failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation (six demerit points) and failure to register assistant (six demerit points).

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points over a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

In its press release, SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA advises the public not to patronise food establishments with poor food hygiene practices.

The public can inform SFA about such establishments via its online feedback form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805 2871 with details for the agency's follow-up investigations.

Top photo via Google Maps